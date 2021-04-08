Senior Integration Engineer

Apr 8, 2021

Essential Technology and skills:

  • IBM WebSphere and IBM MQ (We are negotiable to candidates with at least 4 years on these tools).
  • TIBCO and Oracle Integration tools are not relevant for our area. However, we’re negotiable who have a combination IBM tech and others.
  • Linux and Windows Systems Admin Support
  • Custom scripting experience (i.e. Powershell, Bash, Python etc.)
  • This is to automate processes within the Operating Systems
  • Infrastructure Security – Active Directory, Firewalling, Permissions and Certificates etc.
  • Infrastructure/Web/Network Protocols
  • HTTPS, FTP, DHCP,
  • Web Services
  • SOA, SOAP, REST

Technology Environment:

  • This team supports major internet, Virtualized, Cloud and on premise systems.
  • Thus they support a lot of services and the need for a range of skills.

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • IT-related tertiary qualification
  • Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator
  • Linux or Windows certification

Experience:

  • Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
  • Min 5 Years working with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ
  • Min 5 Years working with SQL databases
  • Min 5 Years Production and standby support
  • Min 5 Years Custom scripting
  • Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
  • Min 5 Years of Incident management
  • Min 3 Years DevOps duties
  • Min 3 Years Mentoring

Job objectives:

  • Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements
  • Perform day to day support coverage of Systems
  • Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary
  • Manage deployments change management from environment to environment
  • Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement
  • Mentor and give support to junior system engineers

Knowledge & Skills:

  • SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)
  • SDLC
  • Agile Methodologies (SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)
  • System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)
  • Process engineering
  • Scripting
  • Production Infrastructure Support
  • Production Application Systems Support
  • Virtualization
  • LAN and WAN
  • Infrastructure Security (Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)
  • Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP, & HTTPS
  • Enterprise Integration Patterns

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic plus Car Allowance (cash component towards the net pay)
  • medical aid
  • pension fund

