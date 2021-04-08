Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for Afrikaans Senior Java Developers to relocate to the Netherlands.
Role Description:
- Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex multi-tier applications.
- Enhance existing applications.
- Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
- Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
- Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.
Stack:
- Java,
- J2EE,
- Jquery
Tooling:
- Maven,
- Jenkins,
- Subversion,
- Git etc.,
- Spring,
- Hibernate,
- Javascript,
- Modern frameworks,
- Docker,
- Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices,
- Elasticsearch (bonus)
Non-negotiables:
- Degree/Hons/Masters/PHD (IT related)
- Min 6 yrs Java
- Must be fluent in Afrikaans
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Afrikaans
- java
- kafka
- j2ee
- jQuery
- maven
- jenkins
- git
- Hibernate
- docker
- Spring Framework
- spring
- elasticsearch
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree