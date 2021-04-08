Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for Afrikaans Senior Java Developers to relocate to the Netherlands.

Role Description:

Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex multi-tier applications.

Enhance existing applications.

Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.

Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

Stack:

Java,

J2EE,

Jquery

Tooling:

Maven,

Jenkins,

Subversion,

Git etc.,

Spring,

Hibernate,

Javascript,

Modern frameworks,

Docker,

Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices,

Elasticsearch (bonus)

Non-negotiables:

Degree/Hons/Masters/PHD (IT related)

Min 6 yrs Java

Must be fluent in Afrikaans

Apply now for more information!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

