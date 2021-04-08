Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Apr 8, 2021

Our client is looking for Afrikaans Senior Java Developers to relocate to the Netherlands.

Role Description:

  • Responsible for specification, development, unit testing and implementation of complex multi-tier applications.
  • Enhance existing applications.
  • Provide technical support for transition of applications into live service and report.
  • Ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Ensure functional and non-functional requirements are appropriately implemented.

Stack:

  • Java,
  • J2EE,
  • Jquery

Tooling:

  • Maven,
  • Jenkins,
  • Subversion,
  • Git etc.,
  • Spring,
  • Hibernate,
  • Javascript,
  • Modern frameworks,
  • Docker,
  • Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices,
  • Elasticsearch (bonus)

Non-negotiables:

  • Degree/Hons/Masters/PHD (IT related)
  • Min 6 yrs Java
  • Must be fluent in Afrikaans

