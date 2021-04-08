Senior Linux Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail company, is looking for a Senior Linux Engineer to join their team. Duties:

  • Design, install and support VMware
  • Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
  • Establish and ensure high availability of systems
  • Deploy Hardware
  • Provide hardware support for servers
  • Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers
  • Manage support calls for the supported environment
  • Maintain related documentation

 Requirements:

  • VCP certification essential
  • VCAP certification will be an advantage
  • VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage
  • HP hardware knowledge
  • Server hardware experience
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
  • Willing to work overtime when required
  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
  • 5 years’ experience
  • Linux certification essential
  • Linux scripting essential
  • Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) advantageous
  • Windows certification advantageous

