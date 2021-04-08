Senior Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.
- Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current
architecture to utilize micro services.
- Integrate services through cloud native services.
- Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
- Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
- Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before
submitting for development.
- Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are
delivered in an expected format.
- Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- Expert C# development experience
- Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
- SQL experience
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Strong security principles experience
- Good knowledge of microservice architecture
- Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
- Entity framework knowledge
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- bootstrap
- Jquery
- Azure