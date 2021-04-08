Senior Software Developer

Apr 8, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.
  • Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current
    architecture to utilize micro services.
  • Integrate services through cloud native services.
  • Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
  • Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
  • Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
  • Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before
    submitting for development.
  • Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are
    delivered in an expected format.
  • Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
  • Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
  • Expert C# development experience
  • Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
  • SQL experience
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Expert understanding of the software development process
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
  • Strong security principles experience
  • Good knowledge of microservice architecture
  • Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
  • Entity framework knowledge
  • Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
  • Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Angular
  • bootstrap
  • Jquery
  • Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position