Senior System Custodian at SA Taxi Development Finance

The purpose of System Custodian is to manage the development and execution of Loan Management business processes as they pertain to the administrative application system and meeting the complex and interrelated requirements of Acquire. ?

The System Custodian is responsible for the creation and execution of the business process associated with Acquire and is responsible for making decisions concerning how the application system will function related to the relevant business areas.

Serve as primary Subject Matter Experts (SME) for application business functions.

Serve as primary SME for the implementation of new application releases.

Serve as primary contact for communication for application usage and related business functions.

Work with vendor as necessary to resolve problems.

Ensure that business practices are optimized to meet the needs of the business.

Work with User Groups to select and implement new application functionalities.

New functionality should be thoroughly tested in pre-prod, with MIS involvement, before implementation into production.)

Assess and communicate the impact of new, changed and failing business practices amongst the team and across the business as appropriate

Jointly work on the implementation and maintenance of all the administrative application systems and their related business practices to ensure that interrelated needs of the custodial departments and non-custodial departments are met.

Review and advise IT Business Change on issues and proposed changes regarding the application system.

Provide table maintenance within assigned application areas.

Direct the updating of application table values as appropriate to resolve problems.

Assist in the development of release test plans and testing.

Sign off on release testing.

Perform and / or Sign off on Ad-Hoc Operational projects processing and data review

Coordinate the timing of updates to the administrative application systems and their related business processes.

Provide support to all users on functionality

See to it that the necessary automated processes are scheduled and monitored

Assist users in the proper use of application business functions.

Update training material with any new application functionality deployments

Business or IT related Degree.

Minimum in a mid-management role within a system support environment minimum 2-5 years.

Extensive working experience of Financial services and Loan management

Advanced Excel skills

Working experience within Databases advantageous

SQL skills advantageous

Desired Skills:

Lending

Financed loans

IT Loan Systems

People Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

