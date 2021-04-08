Snr Database Admin

Description

? The senior SQL Database Administrator will support the business in achieving its strategic objectives within the Data Services Business Unit.

? As senior SQL Database Administrator in the business unit team, you will be responsible for consulting with clients on complex information technology challenges

? Microsoft SQL database administrator will be responsible for the upkeep of Client SQL environment

? The job will require an organised self starter that can support clients and work within the larger team to better the service delivered to the clients

Job Requirements

Qualifications & Experience

? A Senior SQL Database Administrator will perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting on multiple client environments.

? A Senior SQL Database Administrator performs project management tasks as needed to ensure all requirements are delivered on time, and meeting user requirements. They will participate in, and may lead projects and ensure their timely delivery.

? The Senior SQL Database Administrator will be required to work on

multiple environments within a short space of time to assist with break/fix and sourcing business requirements, estimating hours for the build, and developing from those specifications.

? The Senior SQL Database Administrator will work within a team to deliver a solution. The Senior SQL Database Administrator will need to be able to deliver portions of a solution as well as an entire solution.

? Duties will include scheduled reporting, call management and operational tasks

? All aspects of SQL needs to be looked after and advised on to the other teams, internal, client side and 3rd party. Where issues do arise, that are not resolved in a timely manner, the person needs to be able to communicate effectively to escalate. Good people skills and inter team relationships are of the utmost importance. The person will also need to be able to self organize and manage personal capacity to deliver all requirements according to process and SLA.

Knowledge and Skills

Required (not-negotiable):

? Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Advantageous

? Understanding of Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

? SAFE Agile training completed or working knowledge

? Understanding of Project Management concepts.

? Specialised presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

? Understanding of MSF and MOF.

? Development skills in SQL including report writing and SSIS package development.

? Application development skills.

? PowerShell proficiency

? AZURE experience, setup, configuration and troubleshooting.

? SQL 2019 DBC experience.

Desired Skills:

