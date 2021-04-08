Stock Controller at O’Brien Recruitment

REPORTING TO: Supply Chain Manager

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Monitors all stock movements in the warehouse and must know where each reference is stacked in the warehouse, must locate all requested goods within the shortest possible time

Cycle counts of stock on hand and completing stock sheets

Monthly and quarterly stock takes of full warehouse

Check pallets

Returned stock packed and sorted

Accountable for housekeeping and maintaining 5S equivalent standard

KEY COMPETENCIES / SKILLS

Must be able to work shifts and after hours within a short notification period.

Responsible for all the stocked items organized and readily accessible.

REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

Matric with Mathematics

Must have a valid forklift license.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a high velocity dispatch environment.

Minimum 3 years forklift driving experience

Previous experience with electric/battery powered forklifts

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Stock Controller for a company based in the Croydon area. The ideal candidate must have a matric with mathematics must have a valid forklift license as well as a minimum of 3 years forklift driving experience and a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a high velocity dispatch environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position