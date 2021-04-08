Stock Controller at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 8, 2021

REPORTING TO: Supply Chain Manager

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Monitors all stock movements in the warehouse and must know where each reference is stacked in the warehouse, must locate all requested goods within the shortest possible time
  • Cycle counts of stock on hand and completing stock sheets
  • Monthly and quarterly stock takes of full warehouse
  • Check pallets
  • Returned stock packed and sorted
  • Accountable for housekeeping and maintaining 5S equivalent standard

KEY COMPETENCIES / SKILLS

  • Must be able to work shifts and after hours within a short notification period.
  • Responsible for all the stocked items organized and readily accessible.

REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

  • Matric with Mathematics
  • Must have a valid forklift license.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a high velocity dispatch environment.
  • Minimum 3 years forklift driving experience
  • Previous experience with electric/battery powered forklifts

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Stock Controller for a company based in the Croydon area. The ideal candidate must have a matric with mathematics must have a valid forklift license as well as a minimum of  3 years forklift driving experience and a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a high velocity dispatch environment.

