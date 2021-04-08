Stock Controller at O’Brien Recruitment

REPORTING TO: Supply Chain Manager
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
- Monitors all stock movements in the warehouse and must know where each reference is stacked in the warehouse, must locate all requested goods within the shortest possible time
- Cycle counts of stock on hand and completing stock sheets
- Monthly and quarterly stock takes of full warehouse
- Check pallets
- Returned stock packed and sorted
- Accountable for housekeeping and maintaining 5S equivalent standard
KEY COMPETENCIES / SKILLS
- Must be able to work shifts and after hours within a short notification period.
- Responsible for all the stocked items organized and readily accessible.
REQUIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE
- Matric with Mathematics
- Must have a valid forklift license.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a high velocity dispatch environment.
- Minimum 3 years forklift driving experience
- Previous experience with electric/battery powered forklifts
About The Employer:
