Supply Chain Business Analyst

Apr 8, 2021

Business Analyst role focused on data, information systems, and processes. Main client being the internal Administration & Finance Department.

  • Design, implement and support new administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
  • Focused improvement initiatives of existing administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
  • Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organization
  • Implement, maintain and improve data sets used for various costing models (e.g. transport cost models, export franchise models)
  • Detailed analysis of data requirements and cross-functional data impact of new initiatives (e.g. new clients, services)
  • Critically analyze data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing support and corrective action
  • Implementation and support of migration to Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform
  • Implementation and support of migration to SAP

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering or Logistics
  • FTI Qualification would be advantageous
  • Valid Driver’s License with own transport
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst or similar role
  • Experience in finance, cost management, supply chain or transport would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • degree
  • business analysis
  • data analysis
  • cost analysis
  • process improvements

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Supply Chain Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading FMCG and Retail Logistics company seeks Business Analyst with a good understanding of improving Financial and costing systems and processes

Learn more/Apply for this position