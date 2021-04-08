Supply Chain Business Analyst

Business Analyst role focused on data, information systems, and processes. Main client being the internal Administration & Finance Department.

Design, implement and support new administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports

Focused improvement initiatives of existing administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports

Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organization

Implement, maintain and improve data sets used for various costing models (e.g. transport cost models, export franchise models)

Detailed analysis of data requirements and cross-functional data impact of new initiatives (e.g. new clients, services)

Critically analyze data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing support and corrective action

Implementation and support of migration to Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform

Implementation and support of migration to SAP

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering or Logistics

FTI Qualification would be advantageous

Valid Driver’s License with own transport

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst or similar role

Experience in finance, cost management, supply chain or transport would be advantageous

About The Employer:

Leading FMCG and Retail Logistics company seeks Business Analyst with a good understanding of improving Financial and costing systems and processes

