Supply Chain Business Analyst

Business Analyst role focused on data, information systems, and processes. Main client being the internal Administration & Finance Department.
- Design, implement and support new administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
- Focused improvement initiatives of existing administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
- Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organization
- Implement, maintain and improve data sets used for various costing models (e.g. transport cost models, export franchise models)
- Detailed analysis of data requirements and cross-functional data impact of new initiatives (e.g. new clients, services)
- Critically analyze data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing support and corrective action
- Implementation and support of migration to Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform
- Implementation and support of migration to SAP
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering or Logistics
- FTI Qualification would be advantageous
- Valid Driver’s License with own transport
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst or similar role
- Experience in finance, cost management, supply chain or transport would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- degree
- business analysis
- data analysis
- cost analysis
- process improvements
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Supply Chain Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading FMCG and Retail Logistics company seeks Business Analyst with a good understanding of improving Financial and costing systems and processes