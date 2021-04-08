Talent Sourcing Manager

Align talent practices to the business strategy by identifying business needs from a client’s

Engage the Human Resources Managers (HRMs) by developing internal relationships with senior clients and by achieving results, including Group and Cluster Exco

Ensure that the processes and practices implemented in the Cluster are current

Drive talent management And stakeholder performance.

Build a resourcing scorecard for the Cluster by which these metrics can be presented and

Ensure that the sourcing team develops effective processes for interaction with, and responses to Create awareness for HR and senior line managers regarding the in-house sourcing function, the process and methodologies to be used, the SLAs, as well as the responsibilities of the various stakeholders in the process through educating and

Ensure business delivery objectives are

Ensure that the Talent business plan is aligned to the Clusters strategic

Inform leadership of progress toward goal

Enable legislation compliance, regulations and

Manage operational risk and mitigate major impacts and ensure effective functioning of the in-house sourcing

Build internal sourcing capability in the broader team, and ensure transformational target are

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional

Create a client service culture, delivering world class service, and achieve operational

Encourage team to generate innovative ideas and share

Manage performance of staff by implementing performance agreements and ensuring a clear vision and mentor and coach staff on identified performance

Motivate staff to perform and contribute to the success of the business by creating environment of teamwork through engaging with staff (sharing information) and encouraging participation in decision making processes

Follow the recruitment process when recruiting

Maintain a high performing team and ensure an environment for optimal performance is created by identifying talent pool through conducting career conversations, using the talent grid principles and developing talent retention

Manage the onboarding process of new

Report bi-annually on EE spend on recruitment agencies for Department of Trade and Industry (dti) purpose

Ensure program delivery by compiling budget and obtaining approval for Graduate Recruitment Program, External Bursary Fund, and Talent Acquisition initiatives in line with finance requirements and business plan

Ensure that planned projects and deliverables for the year are achieved within planned

Consider relevant factors when making large spending decisions

Ensure that all vendor relationships are managed and appropriately

Understand impact and refine/optimise

Obtain best practice information on setting up an in-house sourcing function to reduce agency

Preferred Qualification

Masters in Industrial Psychology

Essential Certifications

Registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa as a Psychometrics

Exposure

Managing a team of people

Creating a business plan

Implementing a strategic plan

Measuring client satisfaction

Working with clients to solve client problems

Investigating and reviewing processes to improve client satisfaction

Coaching and mentoring others

Providing constructive feedback to employees

Assuming a key leadership role

Managing business risks

6 months extendable contract

Desired Skills:

HR

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

