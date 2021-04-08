Talent Sourcing Manager

- Align talent practices to the business strategy by identifying business needs from a client’s
- Engage the Human Resources Managers (HRMs) by developing internal relationships with senior clients and by achieving results, including Group and Cluster Exco
Ensure that the processes and practices implemented in the Cluster are current
- Drive talent management And stakeholder performance.
- Build a resourcing scorecard for the Cluster by which these metrics can be presented and
- Ensure that the sourcing team develops effective processes for interaction with, and responses to Create awareness for HR and senior line managers regarding the in-house sourcing function, the process and methodologies to be used, the SLAs, as well as the responsibilities of the various stakeholders in the process through educating and
- Ensure business delivery objectives are
- Ensure that the Talent business plan is aligned to the Clusters strategic
- Inform leadership of progress toward goal
- Enable legislation compliance, regulations and
- Manage operational risk and mitigate major impacts and ensure effective functioning of the in-house sourcing
- Build internal sourcing capability in the broader team, and ensure transformational target are
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional
- Create a client service culture, delivering world class service, and achieve operational
- Encourage team to generate innovative ideas and share
- Manage performance of staff by implementing performance agreements and ensuring a clear vision and mentor and coach staff on identified performance
- Motivate staff to perform and contribute to the success of the business by creating environment of teamwork through engaging with staff (sharing information) and encouraging participation in decision making processes
- Follow the recruitment process when recruiting
- Maintain a high performing team and ensure an environment for optimal performance is created by identifying talent pool through conducting career conversations, using the talent grid principles and developing talent retention
- Manage the onboarding process of new
- Report bi-annually on EE spend on recruitment agencies for Department of Trade and Industry (dti) purpose
- Ensure program delivery by compiling budget and obtaining approval for Graduate Recruitment Program, External Bursary Fund, and Talent Acquisition initiatives in line with finance requirements and business plan
- Ensure that planned projects and deliverables for the year are achieved within planned
- Consider relevant factors when making large spending decisions
- Ensure that all vendor relationships are managed and appropriately
- Understand impact and refine/optimise
- Obtain best practice information on setting up an in-house sourcing function to reduce agency
Preferred Qualification
Masters in Industrial Psychology
Essential Certifications
- Registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa as a Psychometrics
Exposure
- Managing a team of people
- Creating a business plan
- Implementing a strategic plan
- Measuring client satisfaction
- Working with clients to solve client problems
- Investigating and reviewing processes to improve client satisfaction
- Coaching and mentoring others
- Providing constructive feedback to employees
- Assuming a key leadership role
- Managing business risks
6 months extendable contract
Desired Skills:
- HR
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma