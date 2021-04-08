Technical Service Support Coordinator

Our client in Paarl is seeking a Technical Support Coordinator to schedule and book technical teams for companies who require services to products. Knowledge of PABX, Virtual PBX and CCTV a must.
REQUIREMNTS:
- Matric
- Min. 2 years expeirence in a technical customer service position
- Advance administrative & computer skills (exspecially excel and outlook)
- Knowledge of PABX, Virtual PBX and CCTV
- Knowledge of telephone systems will be advantage
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Service co-ordination for CCTV & PABX divisions
- Installation planning / porting / cancellations
- Appointment bookings
- System management (Albatross – Athena – Service Now)
- Product ordering / reconciliations
If no response in 1 week please consider your application unsuccesfull