Technical Service Support Coordinator

Apr 8, 2021

Our client in Paarl is seeking a Technical Support Coordinator to schedule and book technical teams for companies who require services to products. Knowledge of PABX, Virtual PBX and CCTV a must.

REQUIREMNTS:

  • Matric
  • Min. 2 years expeirence in a technical customer service position
  • Advance administrative & computer skills (exspecially excel and outlook)
  • Knowledge of PABX, Virtual PBX and CCTV
  • Knowledge of telephone systems will be advantage

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Service co-ordination for CCTV & PABX divisions
  • Installation planning / porting / cancellations
  • Appointment bookings
  • System management (Albatross – Athena – Service Now)
  • Product ordering / reconciliations

If no response in 1 week please consider your application unsuccesfull

Learn more/Apply for this position