Technical Service Support Coordinator

Our client in Paarl is seeking a Technical Support Coordinator to schedule and book technical teams for companies who require services to products. Knowledge of PABX, Virtual PBX and CCTV a must.

REQUIREMNTS:

Matric

Min. 2 years expeirence in a technical customer service position

Advance administrative & computer skills (exspecially excel and outlook)

Knowledge of PABX, Virtual PBX and CCTV

Knowledge of telephone systems will be advantage

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Service co-ordination for CCTV & PABX divisions

Installation planning / porting / cancellations

Appointment bookings

System management (Albatross – Athena – Service Now)

Product ordering / reconciliations

If no response in 1 week please consider your application unsuccesfull

