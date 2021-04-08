Transport Management Systems Functional Lead

KINDLY NOTE: ONLY TMS Lead consultant/ Implementation specialist

/ TMS Functional Leads with PLATO or FLO or Freightware or other TMS system implementation experience in the Transport Planning, Logistics and Transport optimisation space qualify for this role

Your role: Functional Specialist (Transport management System)

Your purpose:

Technical project Manage and implement various Transport Optinaistaion software systems (PLATO, Flo ro Freightware) projects at gain share (mostly) clients.

Responsible for the design, implementation and support of Logistics Control Tower solutions across Southern Africa

Management of various external & internal projects

Coordination of development teams

Business analysis incl. defining requirements, businesses processes and system enablement

Chair weekly & monthly progress meetings with clients.

Ensure adequate traction/ progress and acceptance at the client.

Make visible to client improvements and opportunities as a result of our service offering.

Provide a link between the Contract plan and the customer operational execution in a manner that facilitates improved adherence to plan and improved customer relationships

Identification of Continuous Improvement opportunities and assisting with implementation of initiatives

Your KPA’s

TMS technical implementation

process automation: identify, coordinate and implement technology for process automation

project management: project implementation of new sites and managing the changeover process

invoicing and po requests from site

site management responsibilities:highlight compliance issues,timeous resolution of site issues

Required

B.Eng ( Industrial Enigneering) or Bachelors Comm Degree Supply Chain, Transport Economics, Computer Science or Maths . Honours or Masters would be advantageous

At least 5 years supply chain and Transport continuos improvement and PLATO Transport planning systems implementation

TMS functional lead experience is essential backed by solid operational experience

You must have a background in both consulting or continuos improvement together with strong TMS planning,

Experience impelementing large supply chain systems is an advantage

Plato would be preferred however any other TMS software will suffice.

Broad industry sector experience is preferred.

Very responsive in nature with high levels of urgency

Focused on acquiring the top talent in the industry, salary parameters are guides.

MONTANA RESOURCING – EXCELLING IN HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful! Please note that recruiters can expire or delete jobs at any time.

Please note that recruiters can expire or delete jobs at any time.

Desired Skills:

Plato

TMS

Route planning

Transport planning

implementation

technical lead

Roadshow

Freightware

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Supply chain consulting and technology business , the company is software agnostic and growing at a steady rate. With a significant number of Logistics Achievers awards amongst the team, the Group provides design, implementation and support services in the areas of supply chain modelling, supply chain planning, supply chain execution and enterprise visibility. Operating across almost every industry sector, in 14 countries, this SA grown business is a proud testament to talent and hard work.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel reimbursement

Laptop

performance bonus

CTC package

Excellent performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position