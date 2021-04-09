Big Data Administrator

A value client of mine based in Sandton is looking to onboard Big Data Administrator

Key Purpose

To join our Enterprise Architecture team (System Architects, Enterprise Architects, Developers) with the

responsibility of understanding the overall business needs and the requirements. The primary

responsibility of this role is to have deep understanding and be able to perform the admin tasks for the

Big Data environment.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

? Be able to perform installations from scratch

? Handle all key server integration and HA responsibilities

? Setup the Kerberos dependencies and necessary configuration

? Create and manage users / groups

? Manage the security roles – AD as well as Sentry / Ranger and OS

? Understand all admin modules, ingestion pipeline as well as monitoring requirements

? Be able to perform troubleshooting e.g. identifying unhealthy / problematic modules in the

context of an issue / problem resolution

? Handle partitioning and indexing requirements with the objective not to compromise

performance

? Have excellent in depth OS knowledge and handle any OS level scripting requirements

? Provide the necessary OS training / knowledge transfer to the Junior Administrators

? Mange the TCP proxy and any firewall port requirements

? Plan and provision new hardware as required.]

? Execute the BigData hybrid strategy e.g. seamless on premise and in the cloud cluster

integration

Personal Attributes and Skills

? Technology savvy person with real hunger for acquiring technology knowledge

? Ability and willingness to do research and do remote courses

? Fast learner

? Learning is regarded as a hobby

? Really driven individual

? Ability to work under stress

? Self-starter

Education and Experience

? BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

? 2 years’ experience in a Chief Technology Office working on the Big Data environment

? Cloudera|Hortonworks|Linux (RedHat) Certification – advantageous

? Understanding of and experience in distributed architecture working with Python, JVM and

multithreading

? Good experience in partitioning and sharding

? Good experience in Datacenter architecture and processes working on racks, servers and wiring

? Good understanding of network – topology, VLANs, switches, routers including firewalls

(Kerberos, PKI)

? Experience working with AD forest and LDAP including strong operating systems such as Linux

(RedHat)

? A good grasp of Cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS) architecture, provisioning and operating

? Experience and knowledge of tools such as HBase, HDFS, Spark, Map Reduce, Zookeeper, YARN,

Kafka, NiFi

? Strong experience in TCP, UDP, multicast

? Entry level knowledge of containers (Kubernetes and Docker)

Desired Skills:

AWS

Python

LDAP

AD FOREST

HDFS

SPARK

TCP

UDP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

