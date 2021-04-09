Business Development Executive (Distribution) at Ntice Search

My client, a global supply chain and logistics organisation, is looking for a Business Development Executive to join their team. You will be required to develop, execute, coordinate and be accountable for the Distribution sales strategy in alignment with the company’s strategic direction. Duties:

Identify market opportunities and potential clients while developing and implementing sales strategies to achieve new business sales targets and results

Selling of all services including forwarding & clearing of air & ocean products

Ability to identify opportunities to add value to the client’s supply chain and sell solutions

Ensure required monthly, quarterly and annual targets are met

Opening and implementation of new business in line with KPI’s set and interim servicing and monitoring of service-provision to new account

Developing and maintaining an ongoing pipeline of prospective clients in line with new business strategy

Maintaining own existing client base and managing relationship with customers until handover to Customer Relations personnel

Continuously look for extension opportunities of client’s business to expand services to available customers

Communicate with Product Managers regarding customer enquiries

CRM system maintained accurately and timeously with client details, activity and call reports as per KPI

Collecting and analysing customer, market and competitor information

Coordinating marketing activity with others and improving lead generation

Preparation of proposals, profiles, presentations, new business estimates and business development reports

Continuous development of industry and product knowledge to provide logistics solutions to meet customer needs

Effective use of organisational resources to achieve desired results

Requirements:

Minimum of Grade 12 Certificate.

Minimum 5 years proven track record in dealing with customers in a New Business Sales role

Must have a sense of urgency and ability to meet strict deadlines

Advanced computer literacies e.g., Ms Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Degree or diploma advantageous

Excellent knowledge of air and ocean forwarding and customs clearance products

Excellent knowledge of Logistics Industry

