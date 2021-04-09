Business Development Executive (Distribution) at Ntice Search

My client, a global supply chain and logistics organisation, is looking for a Business Development Executive to join their team. You will be required to develop, execute, coordinate and be accountable for the Distribution sales strategy in alignment with the company’s strategic direction. Duties:
- Identify market opportunities and potential clients while developing and implementing sales strategies to achieve new business sales targets and results
- Selling of all services including forwarding & clearing of air & ocean products
- Ability to identify opportunities to add value to the client’s supply chain and sell solutions
- Ensure required monthly, quarterly and annual targets are met
- Opening and implementation of new business in line with KPI’s set and interim servicing and monitoring of service-provision to new account
- Developing and maintaining an ongoing pipeline of prospective clients in line with new business strategy
- Maintaining own existing client base and managing relationship with customers until handover to Customer Relations personnel
- Continuously look for extension opportunities of client’s business to expand services to available customers
- Communicate with Product Managers regarding customer enquiries
- CRM system maintained accurately and timeously with client details, activity and call reports as per KPI
- Collecting and analysing customer, market and competitor information
- Coordinating marketing activity with others and improving lead generation
- Preparation of proposals, profiles, presentations, new business estimates and business development reports
- Continuous development of industry and product knowledge to provide logistics solutions to meet customer needs
- Effective use of organisational resources to achieve desired results
Requirements:
- Minimum of Grade 12 Certificate.
- Minimum 5 years proven track record in dealing with customers in a New Business Sales role
- Must have a sense of urgency and ability to meet strict deadlines
- Advanced computer literacies e.g., Ms Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint
- Degree or diploma advantageous
- Excellent knowledge of air and ocean forwarding and customs clearance products
- Excellent knowledge of Logistics Industry