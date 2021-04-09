DUR001255 CEO (Pietermaritzburg)
Purpose of the Job:
The ideal candidate must provide direction for the company and help establish a positive company culture with inspirational leadership. The candidate must be a confident decision maker and establish lasting relationships with the board of directors.
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Relevant Technical Qualifications and Commercial qualification
- 15 years’ experience in a Textile industry
- Proven track record of profit growth and stakeholder management
- Strategic development and implementation
- Profit management
- Ensuring compliance with Legal requirements
- New business development in Local and international markets
- Experience working with Unions.
- Identifying and manging risk
Behavioural Competencies:
- Time Management
- Financial acumen
- Strategic thinker
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Resilience
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.