DUR001255 CEO (Pietermaritzburg)

Purpose of the Job:

The ideal candidate must provide direction for the company and help establish a positive company culture with inspirational leadership. The candidate must be a confident decision maker and establish lasting relationships with the board of directors.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Relevant Technical Qualifications and Commercial qualification

15 years’ experience in a Textile industry

Proven track record of profit growth and stakeholder management

Strategic development and implementation

Profit management

Ensuring compliance with Legal requirements

New business development in Local and international markets

Experience working with Unions.

Identifying and manging risk

Behavioural Competencies:

Time Management

Financial acumen

Strategic thinker

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Resilience

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

