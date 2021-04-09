CEO

Apr 9, 2021

DUR001255 CEO (Pietermaritzburg)

Purpose of the Job:

The ideal candidate must provide direction for the company and help establish a positive company culture with inspirational leadership. The candidate must be a confident decision maker and establish lasting relationships with the board of directors.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Relevant Technical Qualifications and Commercial qualification
  • 15 years’ experience in a Textile industry
  • Proven track record of profit growth and stakeholder management
  • Strategic development and implementation
  • Profit management
  • Ensuring compliance with Legal requirements
  • New business development in Local and international markets
  • Experience working with Unions.
  • Identifying and manging risk

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Time Management
  • Financial acumen
  • Strategic thinker
  • Negotiation skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Resilience

Remuneration:

Market-related

