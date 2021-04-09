Credit Control Supervisor

A leading global Records and information management specialist is seeking EE candidates who would be responsible for the full Accounts payable function. Performs accurate and timeously updating and reconciling of supplier accounts ensuring all approvals have been obtained and all processes followed.

Responsibilities:

Manage accounts payable process and payment cycles;

Accurately prepare monthly reconciliations of creditors statements against the creditors and age analysis;

Review of monthly creditor reconciliations for payment;

Ensure accurate processing, capturing and payment of valid tax invoices;

Maintain BBBEE schedule spend analysis;

Prepare payment schedules and cash flow forecasting for payments;

Facilitates approvals in accordance with Group authority framework;

Review supplier application forms, and maintain register of company statutory documents usually submitted with supplier application forms;

Ensure queries pertaining to creditors are dealt with effectively and timeously;

Ensure all invoices are captured for month-end or ensure a valid accrual is raised by the accountants;

Ensure all invoices received agree to initial quotes or SLAs and contracts in place;

Management of contract renewal process;

Ensure correct allocation of expenses to correct branch and department;

Generate supplier master account amendment report and submit for review;

Monitor and resolve municipal and other utilities accounts when and where necessary;

Ensures all processes are followed;

Assists with internal auditors, including implementing necessary changes;

Assists with the external audit;

Assists finance team (accountants & bookkeeper) including the FM when and where necessary;

Various ad-hoc tasks from time to time.

Ensures that financial staff is trained, skilled and that their expertise is optimally applied;

Ensures that the working environment contributes to improve staff morale and increase productivity

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years relevant Accounts Payable experience;

1 – 2 years supervisory experience;

BCom Acc or similar qualification beneficial;

Experience with working with multiple ERP systems;

Syspro experience beneficial;

Needed to have worked on a book value of 2 million+

Excellent excel, word and written communication skills

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentives and full company benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position