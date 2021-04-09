Creditors Clerk

A well-established group of companies who manufacture and import specialised automotive and locomotive parts is in need of a well-spoken and highly skilled Creditors Clerk who will take charge of the full creditors function for 3 entities within the group. The required incumbent will be responsible for all sundry and supplier payments of roughly R30 million. Previous forex experience is non-negotiable. An incumbent who has previously had exposure to higher volumes will be best suited for this role. 8+ years’ experience in full function creditors secures. Tertiary qualification in Accounting will be given an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Creditors

sundry payments

high volumes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

