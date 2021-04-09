Depot Manager – EL

Position: Depot Manager Industry: Waste Management

Location: East London, Eastern Cape

Remuneration: R540 000 per annum

Employment Equity: Open

Role purpose:

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing all aspects of the branch by increasing sales, profitability, market share and customer and employee satisfaction by co-ordinating sales, branch operations and staff development activities

Qualifications, Experience and Skills

Industry working experience in Logistics/ Waste Management/ Chemical

Tertiary education in the following will be an added advantage; Logistics/ Business Management/ Financial Management/ Sales and Marketing

At least 3 years’ working experience managing a depot or warehouse

Strong SHEQ, Fleet Management, Logistics, HR and Finance working experience.

Valid Driver’s Licence

CV Submission: [Email Address Removed]

About The Employer:

Adcorp – TalentCRU Recruitment

Learn more/Apply for this position