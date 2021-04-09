Depot Manager – EL

Position: Depot Manager Industry: Waste Management
Location: East London, Eastern Cape
Remuneration: R540 000 per annum
Employment Equity: Open
Role purpose:
The successful candidate will be responsible for managing all aspects of the branch by increasing sales, profitability, market share and customer and employee satisfaction by co-ordinating sales, branch operations and staff development activities
Qualifications, Experience and Skills
- Industry working experience in Logistics/ Waste Management/ Chemical
- Tertiary education in the following will be an added advantage; Logistics/ Business Management/ Financial Management/ Sales and Marketing
- At least 3 years’ working experience managing a depot or warehouse
- Strong SHEQ, Fleet Management, Logistics, HR and Finance working experience.
- Valid Driver’s Licence
CV Submission: [Email Address Removed]
About The Employer:
Adcorp – TalentCRU Recruitment