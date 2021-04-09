Developer – Java (Snr) at Parvana

Developer – Java (Snr) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Developing software and implement enhancements.
- Implementing coding based on designed architectures and coding standards.
- Developing tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.
- Designing and ensuring compliance with organizational standards.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years relevant experience in a similar role (that includes a proven track record in Java development).
- Relevant IT focused Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.
- Experience in the following is essential: