Position: Dispatch Supervisor
Location: Pietermaritzburg, KZN
Role Definition:
The Dispatch Supervisor is responsible for the operations of the shift for dispatch department. This includes ensuring all procedures are followed as per all standardoperating procedures, loading and offloading of trucks and other related record-keeping
Minimum Educational Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification in Logistics or Supply Chain Management
Skills:
- Ability to read, write, understand and communicate in English.
- Good numeracy
- Good computer literacy – Excellent Excel and e-mail knowledge and practical
Minimum Experience
- Previous experience in distribution
- FMCG experience is advantageous
- Experience working with JDE advantageous
Roles and Responsibilities
Loading of Trucks
- All products are require to be pulled from production accurately and signed by dispatch clerk
- Request for special bread to be given to production at shift start
- All trucks to be loaded on time
- Truck to be loaded off the loading sheet
- Load the truck for the route as per instruction by logistics office
- Load pulled must be checked and correct before loading . Clerks to use stock rotation principles
- Transfer of stock to the route is correct and accurate
- Correct sales invoices to be printed
- All confectionary to be loaded correctly
Returns
- All returns to be checked, counted and transferred on JDE
- All credit notes to be filled in correctly and signed off by supervisor
- All damages to be stored in the damages container
Crate Control
- Ensure that a daily crate count is accurate
- Record all crates leaving and returning and report on which routes are showing a shortage to the Sales Manager
Transactional Duties
- Check handover and action outstanding tasks and issues
- Ensure that all variances in cycle counts are explained
- Check on bread weights 3 times per shift
- Schedule the loading according to the production plan
- Complete dispatch shift checklist
People Management
- Monitor staff performance and productivity daily and give regular feedback, taking disciplinaryaction when necessary and giving recognition where it’s due.
- Conduct twice yearly performance reviews with clerks and loaders
General
- lnvestigate when there is a discrepancy with quantities loaded and provide reasons for overs on shortages
- Ensure the dispatch area and yard are kept clean at all times.
