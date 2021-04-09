Dispatch Supervisor

Position: Dispatch Supervisor

Location: Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Role Definition:

The Dispatch Supervisor is responsible for the operations of the shift for dispatch department. This includes ensuring all procedures are followed as per all standardoperating procedures, loading and offloading of trucks and other related record-keeping

Minimum Educational Requirements:

Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification in Logistics or Supply Chain Management

Skills:

Ability to read, write, understand and communicate in English.

Good numeracy

Good computer literacy – Excellent Excel and e-mail knowledge and practical

Minimum Experience

Previous experience in distribution

FMCG experience is advantageous

Experience working with JDE advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities

Loading of Trucks

All products are require to be pulled from production accurately and signed by dispatch clerk

Request for special bread to be given to production at shift start

All trucks to be loaded on time

Truck to be loaded off the loading sheet

Load the truck for the route as per instruction by logistics office

Load pulled must be checked and correct before loading . Clerks to use stock rotation principles

Transfer of stock to the route is correct and accurate

Correct sales invoices to be printed

All confectionary to be loaded correctly

Returns

All returns to be checked, counted and transferred on JDE

All credit notes to be filled in correctly and signed off by supervisor

All damages to be stored in the damages container

Crate Control

Ensure that a daily crate count is accurate

Record all crates leaving and returning and report on which routes are showing a shortage to the Sales Manager

Transactional Duties

Check handover and action outstanding tasks and issues

Ensure that all variances in cycle counts are explained

Check on bread weights 3 times per shift

Schedule the loading according to the production plan

Complete dispatch shift checklist

People Management

Monitor staff performance and productivity daily and give regular feedback, taking disciplinaryaction when necessary and giving recognition where it’s due.

Conduct twice yearly performance reviews with clerks and loaders

General

lnvestigate when there is a discrepancy with quantities loaded and provide reasons for overs on shortages

Ensure the dispatch area and yard are kept clean at all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position