Apr 9, 2021

Position: Dispatch Supervisor

Location: Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Role Definition:

The Dispatch Supervisor is responsible for the operations of the shift for dispatch department. This includes ensuring all procedures are followed as per all standardoperating procedures, loading and offloading of trucks and other related record-keeping

Minimum Educational Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification in Logistics or Supply Chain Management

Skills:

  • Ability to read, write, understand and communicate in English.
  • Good numeracy
  • Good computer literacy – Excellent Excel and e-mail knowledge and practical

Minimum Experience

  • Previous experience in distribution
  • FMCG experience is advantageous
  • Experience working with JDE advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities

Loading of Trucks

  • All products are require to be pulled from production accurately and signed by dispatch clerk
  • Request for special bread to be given to production at shift start
  • All trucks to be loaded on time
  • Truck to be loaded off the loading sheet
  • Load the truck for the route as per instruction by logistics office
  • Load pulled must be checked and correct before loading . Clerks to use stock rotation principles
  • Transfer of stock to the route is correct and accurate
  • Correct sales invoices to be printed
  • All confectionary to be loaded correctly

Returns

  • All returns to be checked, counted and transferred on JDE
  • All credit notes to be filled in correctly and signed off by supervisor
  • All damages to be stored in the damages container

Crate Control

  • Ensure that a daily crate count is accurate
  • Record all crates leaving and returning and report on which routes are showing a shortage to the Sales Manager

Transactional Duties

  • Check handover and action outstanding tasks and issues
  • Ensure that all variances in cycle counts are explained
  • Check on bread weights 3 times per shift
  • Schedule the loading according to the production plan
  • Complete dispatch shift checklist

People Management

  • Monitor staff performance and productivity daily and give regular feedback, taking disciplinaryaction when necessary and giving recognition where it’s due.
  • Conduct twice yearly performance reviews with clerks and loaders

General

  • lnvestigate when there is a discrepancy with quantities loaded and provide reasons for overs on shortages
  • Ensure the dispatch area and yard are kept clean at all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

