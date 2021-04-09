District Manager X1: School Based HIV and GBV Prev

A District Manager X1:School Based HIV and GBV Prevention Programme vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Gauteng (COJ & Sedibeng)

Background

Wits RHI is looking for a District Manager who will be responsible for CoJ and Sedibeng and based in Gauteng to provide overall management, oversight and coordination of the district-level implementation of the USAID funded School-Based HIV & Violence Prevention program to ensure the delivery of outputs.

Main purpose of the job:

To provide management, program coordination and oversee the district-level implementation of the USAID funded School-based HIV & Violence prevention program (as part of DREAMS) to ensure the delivery of outputs.

Location:

Gauteng (COJ & Sedibeng)

Key performance areas

Communicate, promote, and support implementation of the School and community based HIV & Violence Prevention program at the district, sub-district and community levels.

Provide programme implementation guidance and support to District team members.

Constant consultation and planning with the provincial manager and district teams

Develop and review district implementation plans for effective implementation of the program.

Identify the needs of the program at a district level and obtain resources required.

Coordinate and troubleshoot all programme-related activities.

Organize and implement a training plan on the Integrated School Health Policy (ISHP) SOPs, LIVES, PrEP and other relevant trainings for the district, including conducting Training of Trainers.

Monitor the delivery and quality of training at the district level.

Evaluate the effectiveness of training and stakeholder engagements

Ensure coordination across programme streams, ISHP, PrEP, Community Services and Linkage to care

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Development Studies, Social Science, Public Health,

At least 5 Years of experience working in public health, particularly HIV prevention and treament; adolescent health

Experience in working with SAG ministries (DBE, DSD, DOH) and other government departments.

Experience with planning and conducting trainings additional experience training health or other sector workers and/or training of communities in health and HIV prevention beneficial.

Understanding and knowledge of CSE, HIV, SRH, GBV, DREAMS

Experience with PEPFAR funded project will be an added advantage.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English, including report writing.

Able and willing to work flexible hours as needed and without constant or close supervision

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Masters Degree in Social Sciene or Public Health

Able to maintain confidentiality, tact and professionalism at all times.

Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative and decision-making in consultation with the line manager.

Attention to granular details.

Ability to manage and lead a team,in a highly pressured target driven environment

The environment may at times be busy, noisy and need excellent organizational, time and stress management skills to complete the required tasks.

Able and willing to work flexible hours as needed and without constant or close supervision.

Must be a South African national or permanent resident with fluency in English and in at least one local indigenous South African language

Must have a valid South African driver’s license and be willing to travel.

Required minimum work experience

Demonstrated role in strengthening coordination and facilitate project implementation at district level.

Understanding of the school and community environment and experience in working with government departments at all three levels of government.

Having worked in public health sector

Stakeholder engagement and management

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position