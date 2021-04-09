Electrical/Electronic Engineer

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is looking for an Electrical/Electronic Engineer.

Salary is market-related (benefits include medical aid and provident fund)

Evaluates electrical systems, products, components, and applications by designing and conducting research programs; applying knowledge of electricity and materials.

Confirms system’s and components’ capabilities by designing testing methods; testing properties.

Develops electrical products by studying customer requirements; researching and testing manufacturing and assembly methods and materials.

Develops manufacturing processes by designing and modifying equipment for building and assembling electrical components; soliciting observations from operators; Electrical schematics.

Assures product quality by designing electrical testing methods; testing finished products and system capabilities.

Evaluate and design of machine control systems.

Compile and control bill of materials for various products.

Acquire CAD models or create accurate representations of electrical products using CAD software.

Prepares product reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising information and trends.

Provides engineering information by answering questions and requests.

Ensuring compliance with legal and governing regulations.

Keeps equipment operational by following manufacturer’s instructions and established procedures; requesting repair service.

Maintains product database

Completes projects by training and guiding technicians.

B.Sc. or B.Eng. in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

3 to 5 Years’ experience.

Pr. Eng. or in the process of acquiring accreditation.

Experience with electrical schematics design.

Programming experience in C, C++, C# or Java.

Embedded programming (PLC, Automation Studio).

Fault finding and problem-solving experience.

Experience with trackless mining machines would be an advantage

Work experience in the mining sector would be an advantage

