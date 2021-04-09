Executive Reward – Senior Consultant (Tax Legal Governance)
Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged groups
Location: Johannesburg
Position Overview:
A multinational professional services network of firms has a new opportunity available for a Senior Consultant – Executive Reward (Tax Legal Governance).
One will provide Executive Reward services to clients within the People and Organisation: Executive Reward and Share Scheme practice.
Minimum Requirements:
- Must be an Admitted Attorney
- 1 – 5 Years of Contractual / Commercial Law or Commercial Tax Experience
- BCom Law / LLB, H Dip Tax, or LLM in Tax or Commercial law
- Knowledge of Executive Reward
Key Responsibilities include:
- Preparation of formal legal documentation regarding the operation of long-term incentive / share plans e.g., plan rules, award letters, etc.
- Ensuring legal/regulatory compliance regarding long-term incentive / share plans
- Drafting employee communications regarding short-term and long-term incentives
- Conducting critical reviews of client’s remuneration practices, and drafting papers
- Analysis of remuneration reporting in light of King III / King IV
- Monitoring of institutional investor voting patterns and regulation
- Research on technical, legal, tax, and topical issues arising in connection with executive reward and incentives
- Drafting tax opinions in connection with executive reward and incentives
- Attending client meetings
- Assisting with the preparation of client publications
Desired Skills:
- Executive Reward
- Tax Legal Governance
- King III / King IV
- Long-term incentive
- Reward
- Remuneration
- Executive reward
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A multinational professional services group.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus