Head of Finance

A manufacturing and FMCG who holds an exceptional market-share in providing home and consumable goods to both formal and independent markets in South Africa and surrounds is in need of a Head of Finance CA(SA) for a consolidated division with multiple entities. This manufacturing and FMCG giant requires an incumbent who has experience in managing the full financial function of multiple entities simultaneously and who understands various costing methods for hundreds of products within each entity – attention to detail is key. Consolidated reporting on each entity is needed and for this division, then finally reporting into the main holding company will be done. An experienced CA(SA) who has 8+ years’ experience in FMCG and manufacturing, who is deadline driven will do exceptionally well in one of South Africa’s leading FMCG producers.

Desired Skills:

Financial Reporting Management

Financial Control

International Financial Reporting Standards

Internal Controls

Technical Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position