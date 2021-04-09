HR Business Partner

Please Note: This is an Affirmative Action appointment

This role requires a seasoned HR Business Partner

The incumbent will be required to operationalize the HR strategic agenda at the functional and branch level. This will be achieved by implementing various HR processes across the HR value chain and ensuring effective HR service delivery across the function/branch level.

The HRBP will act as the first point of contact to employees for all HR related matters at functional and branch level. The successful candidate will work closely with the Chief Operating Executive to ensure execution of HR strategic agenda. This role will report to the Senior HR Business Partner

Minimum qualification requirements:

B Degree in Human Resources Management

Post graduate qualification in HR Management will be an advantage

Minimum experience requirements:

4-5 years’ experience in a Human Resources generalist role

Experience in an HR Call Centre environment is essential

Key responsibilities will include:

To operationalize HR strategy

To implement and offer guidance on various HR processes across the HR Value chain to employees and line managers.

Facilitate the recruitment process from end-to-end at the branch/operational levels to ensure attraction of competent and skilled talent.

Implement the pre-on boarding and on-boarding processes for new employees at branch/functional level.

To provide tactical support to the Senior HR Business Partner in the following areas:

HR administration

Talent Acquisition

Performance Management

Employee Relations

Employee Wellness

Employee Engagement

Employee Value Proposition

Learning & Development

Talent Management

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in the business through active engagement and collaboration.

Administer all HR administrative processes at functional and branch level.

Provide support to line managers and employees on all HR related practices, processes and procedures.

Ensure the implementation of L&D initiatives to embed a learning culture at functional and branch level.

Implement the end to end employee relations activities at branch level

Compile and maintain all employee relations records at branch level.

Support the implementation of performance management at operational level by tracking and driving progress on actions throughout the performance management cycle.

Provide administrative support to succession management initiatives at functional and branch level

Provide HR data input to EE/Transformation committee structures

Compile reports on HR metrics and matters as input into Snr HRBP reporting requirements.

Technical competencies required

Knowledge and understanding of all relevant labour legislation; Human Resources practices; Policies and Procedures.

Working knowledge of and exposure to HR best practice throughout the HR value chain.

Exposure to HR technology: e-recruitment platforms, etc.

Proven ability to compile and manage HR data – attention to detail; data integrity management; confidentiality.

Report writing using various MS Office applications (i.e. MS Excel, MS Word & MS PowerPoint).

Behavioural competencies required

Planning and organizing

Presenting and communicating information effectively

Working with People

Adhering to company principles and values

Coping with pressure and setbacks

Building relationships and networks

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Adapting and responding to change

Influencing upwards

Managing conflicting demands effectively

Desired Skills:

Strong understanding of labour legislation

Working knowledge of HR best practice

Manage HR Data

Strong operational exp

Management of others

Able to work long hours

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

This super organisation is a technology-led and data-driven customer management solutions provider that enables high performance customer solutions

Solution driven environment, hard working culture, dedicated to the job people required!

Employer & Job Benefits:

R500 CTC

Medical aid

Provident

Learn more/Apply for this position