Please Note: This is an Affirmative Action appointment
This role requires a seasoned HR Business Partner
The incumbent will be required to operationalize the HR strategic agenda at the functional and branch level. This will be achieved by implementing various HR processes across the HR value chain and ensuring effective HR service delivery across the function/branch level.
The HRBP will act as the first point of contact to employees for all HR related matters at functional and branch level. The successful candidate will work closely with the Chief Operating Executive to ensure execution of HR strategic agenda. This role will report to the Senior HR Business Partner
Minimum qualification requirements:
- B Degree in Human Resources Management
- Post graduate qualification in HR Management will be an advantage
Minimum experience requirements:
- 4-5 years’ experience in a Human Resources generalist role
- Experience in an HR Call Centre environment is essential
Key responsibilities will include:
- To operationalize HR strategy
- To implement and offer guidance on various HR processes across the HR Value chain to employees and line managers.
- Facilitate the recruitment process from end-to-end at the branch/operational levels to ensure attraction of competent and skilled talent.
- Implement the pre-on boarding and on-boarding processes for new employees at branch/functional level.
- To provide tactical support to the Senior HR Business Partner in the following areas:
- HR administration
- Talent Acquisition
- Performance Management
- Employee Relations
- Employee Wellness
- Employee Engagement
- Employee Value Proposition
- Learning & Development
- Talent Management
- Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in the business through active engagement and collaboration.
- Administer all HR administrative processes at functional and branch level.
- Provide support to line managers and employees on all HR related practices, processes and procedures.
- Ensure the implementation of L&D initiatives to embed a learning culture at functional and branch level.
- Implement the end to end employee relations activities at branch level
- Compile and maintain all employee relations records at branch level.
- Support the implementation of performance management at operational level by tracking and driving progress on actions throughout the performance management cycle.
- Provide administrative support to succession management initiatives at functional and branch level
- Provide HR data input to EE/Transformation committee structures
- Compile reports on HR metrics and matters as input into Snr HRBP reporting requirements.
Technical competencies required
- Knowledge and understanding of all relevant labour legislation; Human Resources practices; Policies and Procedures.
- Working knowledge of and exposure to HR best practice throughout the HR value chain.
- Exposure to HR technology: e-recruitment platforms, etc.
- Proven ability to compile and manage HR data – attention to detail; data integrity management; confidentiality.
- Report writing using various MS Office applications (i.e. MS Excel, MS Word & MS PowerPoint).
Behavioural competencies required
- Planning and organizing
- Presenting and communicating information effectively
- Working with People
- Adhering to company principles and values
- Coping with pressure and setbacks
- Building relationships and networks
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Adapting and responding to change
- Influencing upwards
- Managing conflicting demands effectively
Desired Skills:
- Strong understanding of labour legislation
- Working knowledge of HR best practice
- Manage HR Data
- Strong operational exp
- Management of others
- Able to work long hours
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
This super organisation is a technology-led and data-driven customer management solutions provider that enables high performance customer solutions
Solution driven environment, hard working culture, dedicated to the job people required!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R500 CTC
- Medical aid
- Provident