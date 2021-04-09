Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB/CPT – EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

5+ years experience

Web Development using Servlets, Java 8 preferred

Web server: Jboss/Wildfly, Springboot

DB Exposure: Postgres, IBM DB2

Source Repository: Gitlab for commitment control

Docker environment for microservices

Openshift is our Orchestration layer

Rest API development

Unit Testing, DDD as the modelling principles for design

Sonarqube Atlassian and Bamboo

Agile principles including Scrum and Kanban

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position