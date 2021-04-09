Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB/CPT – EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
5+ years experience
Web Development using Servlets, Java 8 preferred
Web server: Jboss/Wildfly, Springboot
DB Exposure: Postgres, IBM DB2
Source Repository: Gitlab for commitment control
Docker environment for microservices
Openshift is our Orchestration layer
Rest API development
Unit Testing, DDD as the modelling principles for design
Sonarqube Atlassian and Bamboo
Agile principles including Scrum and Kanban
- Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices