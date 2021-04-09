IT Manager

Apr 9, 2021

IT Manager

Location: Pietermaritzburg

Role Definition: Provide Administrative lT support to the entire organisation.

Minimum Educational Requirements:

Matric (Must have Mathematics – 60% Min Requirement)
A+ Certification
N+ Certification
Microsoft Certified
IT Professional Certification
lnternational Recognized Security Certification
International Hardware Certification

Skills:
Strong Communication Skills
Knowledge of lT operating systems (Windows, Online Exchange)
Experience of installing lT hardware and software

Experience:
4-8 years experience in a Senior IT role

General:
Expected to be on standby 24/7 or ensure that there is stanby support within the IT Position:

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Manage all lT expenditure in line with budget.
  • Manage company data in line with policy and procedures
  • lmplement and enforce lT policies and procedures.
  • Develop, manage and test disaster recovery programmes and associated risks.
  • Ensure standard operating procedure is followed for backups and system recovery
  • Support, maintenance, installation, backups, configuration and recovery of the email server.
  • Server administration and maintenance, ensuring proper functioning and system availability for all servers.
  • Control, manage, distribute and verify anti-virus installations, daily updates and licensing for each machine, ensuring the network is free from Viruses, Ransomware and/or Spyware.
  • Update and distribute operating system and applicatron updates weekly.
  • Assist with investigating and resolving user problems, reporting needs, system problems, and otheruser or company needs and propose solutions pertaining to all systems and/or challenges.
  • Enforce firewall rules and network security policy.
  • Fault finding, trouble shooting, support, maintenance and recovery of lnfrastructure systems and products.
  • Obtain quotations and order lT equipment and/or infrastructure systems as needed
  • Oversee installation and deployment, configuration, documentation and implementation of lT equipment and/or infrastructure systems as needed.
  • Maintain and control server room environment and data centre setup at lSP.
  • Full documentation of all lT related setups on appropriate platform
  • Maintain and enforce lT security as per lT Security Policy
  • Full Network and Device lT monitoring
  • Ensure network uptime of 99% (LAN WAN).
  • Maintain fixed asset register lT Equipment.
  • Project management of all lT projects from planning to completion, ensuring expenditure in line with approved budget
  • Monitor service providers on site, ensuring the work is carried out to expectation
  • Review lT systems and processes and make recommendations for improvements
  • Weekly and monthly lT reporting
  • Develop and maintain Office 365 platform, including security, licence control and costs
  • Maintain and monitor hardware and software for Trac tech
  • Maintain and monitor hardware and software for Vlp payroll
  • Maintain and monitor hardware and software for camera systems
  • Maintain and monitor hardware and software for PABX systems
  • Manage and develop Junior lT administrator
  • Office 365 – Overall responsibility for security, license control, cost, training
  • Develop relationships with 3rd party service/product suppliers
  • Required to be familiar with JDE Edwards hardware requirements. Backups, start up and shutdown process as and when needed
  • Server room maintenance – clean power, UPS maintenance, power load, cabling, risk mitigation
  • Conduct two formal performance reviews of Junior lT Administrator per year department.

About The Employer:

Our client in the FMCG industry based in PMB is currently looking for an experienced
Senior IT Manager to provide support to the staff.

