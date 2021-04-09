Jnr Psychometrist

To provide continual guidance on the most appropriate fit for purpose assessment battery and identify value adding assessment opportunities.
Responsibilities:
- Communication with candidates including explanation on the assessment process, and scheduling of assessments.
- Advise on the most appropriate assessment battery to use based on purpose of assessment
- Ensuring the most appropriate assessment environment is utilised
- Administering assessments in an ethical and legal manner
- Debriefing candidates upon completion of testing, if necessary.
- Compiling assessment reports
- Conducting feedback
- Manage current client relationships and ensure all current psychometric assessment needs are fulfilled
- Support business development by identifying new clients that require psychometric assessments
- Identify areas of business where use of psychometric assessments can provide clients with added business value
- Assisting with screening of candidates during the recruitment process.
- Support Senior Consultants with Organisational Development projects
Desired Skills:
- Registered Psychometrist with the HPCSA. –
- Up to date knowledge of all relevant ethical considerations with regards to Psychometry –
- Accreditation on various psychometric tools
- Exceptional interpersonal skills. –
- Outstanding report-writing skills.
- Organisational Devlopment
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Positive Switch is a 100% female-owned HR Consulting Practice based in Gauteng. Our business model focuses on creating value for our clients throughout the HR value chain. With a keen focus on compliance and HR best practice.