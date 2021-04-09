Jnr Psychometrist

To provide continual guidance on the most appropriate fit for purpose assessment battery and identify value adding assessment opportunities.

Responsibilities:

Communication with candidates including explanation on the assessment process, and scheduling of assessments.

Advise on the most appropriate assessment battery to use based on purpose of assessment

Ensuring the most appropriate assessment environment is utilised

Administering assessments in an ethical and legal manner

Debriefing candidates upon completion of testing, if necessary.

Compiling assessment reports

Conducting feedback

Manage current client relationships and ensure all current psychometric assessment needs are fulfilled

Support business development by identifying new clients that require psychometric assessments

Identify areas of business where use of psychometric assessments can provide clients with added business value

Assisting with screening of candidates during the recruitment process.

Support Senior Consultants with Organisational Development projects

Desired Skills:

Registered Psychometrist with the HPCSA. –

Up to date knowledge of all relevant ethical considerations with regards to Psychometry –

Accreditation on various psychometric tools

Exceptional interpersonal skills. –

Outstanding report-writing skills.

Organisational Devlopment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Positive Switch is a 100% female-owned HR Consulting Practice based in Gauteng. Our business model focuses on creating value for our clients throughout the HR value chain. With a keen focus on compliance and HR best practice.

