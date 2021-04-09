Jnr Psychometrist

To provide continual guidance on the most appropriate fit for purpose assessment battery and identify value adding assessment opportunities.

Responsibilities:

  • Communication with candidates including explanation on the assessment process, and scheduling of assessments.
  • Advise on the most appropriate assessment battery to use based on purpose of assessment
  • Ensuring the most appropriate assessment environment is utilised
  • Administering assessments in an ethical and legal manner
  • Debriefing candidates upon completion of testing, if necessary.
  • Compiling assessment reports
  • Conducting feedback
  • Manage current client relationships and ensure all current psychometric assessment needs are fulfilled
  • Support business development by identifying new clients that require psychometric assessments
  • Identify areas of business where use of psychometric assessments can provide clients with added business value
  • Assisting with screening of candidates during the recruitment process.
  • Support Senior Consultants with Organisational Development projects

Desired Skills:

  • Registered Psychometrist with the HPCSA. –
  • Up to date knowledge of all relevant ethical considerations with regards to Psychometry –
  • Accreditation on various psychometric tools
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills. –
  • Outstanding report-writing skills.
  • Organisational Devlopment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Positive Switch is a 100% female-owned HR Consulting Practice based in Gauteng. Our business model focuses on creating value for our clients throughout the HR value chain. With a keen focus on compliance and HR best practice.

