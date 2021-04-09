Junior Accounts Manager at Empower Financial Services

Responsibilities
- Establish and maintain a professional relationship with clients
- Coordinate with various teams so that the customer’s expectations are met
- Continue their assessment of a client’s needs and business objectives
- Help develop initiatives to increase customer satisfaction and retention
- Assist all teams to meet financial targets and growth objectives
- Help management with company-wide strategic planning
- Upsell a company’s services and solutions.
- Manage a client’s projects from beginning to end
- Take a client’s requirements and assist with plans to meet those requirements
- Product Presentations
- Source Leads
Requirements
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to speak Sotho & Zulu
- Minimum Matric
- Minimum two years sales experience
- Work well under pressure and commit to deadlines
- Have excellent people skills and intuitive to customer’s business needs
- Be well-groomed and presentable.
- Calmly deal with customer complaints and issues
- The ability to work independently and within a team
- Smart Phone
- Own Vehicle (non-negotiable)
Desired Skills:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to speak Sotho and Zulu
- Have excellent people skills and intuitive to customer business needs
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Account Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric