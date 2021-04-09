Junior Accounts Manager at Empower Financial Services

Apr 9, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Establish and maintain a professional relationship with clients
  • Coordinate with various teams so that the customer’s expectations are met
  • Continue their assessment of a client’s needs and business objectives
  • Help develop initiatives to increase customer satisfaction and retention
  • Assist all teams to meet financial targets and growth objectives
  • Help management with company-wide strategic planning
  • Upsell a company’s services and solutions.
  • Manage a client’s projects from beginning to end
  • Take a client’s requirements and assist with plans to meet those requirements
  • Product Presentations
  • Source Leads

Requirements

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to speak Sotho & Zulu
  • Minimum Matric
  • Minimum two years sales experience
  • Work well under pressure and commit to deadlines
  • Have excellent people skills and intuitive to customer’s business needs
  • Be well-groomed and presentable.
  • Calmly deal with customer complaints and issues
  • The ability to work independently and within a team
  • Smart Phone
  • Own Vehicle (non-negotiable)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

