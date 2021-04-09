Junior Sales Account Managers at Reverside

Junior Sales Account Manager Role in JHB/CPT – EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any
Reverside is an IT services provider. We are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in different departments like Software Development, Human Resource, Finance and admin etc, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Currently, we are looking for Junior Sales Account Manager to join the amazing team of Sales department.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
Key responsibility
- Efficient management of all sales admin, processes and systems
- Provide exceptional customer service to clients
- Being an active and highly effective networker, having and developing strong relationships with clients and internal stakeholders
- Develop long-term partnerships with the clients
- Retain and grow revenue
- Actively seek out and cultivate new business opportunities
Knowledge & Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent admin skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- High attention to detail
- Strong relationship builder
- Excellent negotiator
- A creative problem solver
- Ability to hunt for new business and maintain existing business.
Fresh Graduate with Higher Qualification