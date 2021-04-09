Licensed RO/SRO (Nuclear) at MPH Global Services

Terms and conditions:

JobLocation : Finland

Type ofAssignment : Contract hire

Contract Duration : 6 months – 12 months

Work Schedule : 5 days per week (Monday to Friday),

Accommodation : Provided

Local Transportation : Provided (One car for 2 persons)

Health Care : Provided

Mob/Demob Tickets : Provided

Roles and Reponsibilities

Responsible to coordinate and control the activities of the Shift Operation Team (Reactor Operator, Turbine Operator, Auxiliary Operator and In-Field Operators) together with Client’s Shift Supervisor.

Issue guidelines and instructions relating to plant operation processes

To manage and control the activities (operation, periodic tests, maintenance

preparation, tagging, etc.) of the Shift Operation Team,

To support all commissioning activities (operation of systems, validation of operating

and periodic test procedures, etc.) in co-ordination with the Commissioning Engineers, PTW-Office and Maintenance Coordination Team,

Prepare systems for commissioning and maintenance in co-ordination with the PTW-

Office Team

Coordination and active participation in the Blocking-, Work Order-, Test Permit-,Fault

Notification and Temporary Modification Processes,

To fulfill the requirements of Plant Technical Specifications,

After fuel loading continue to carry overall responsibility in close coordination with the Shift Supervisor of our client TVO, who will bear the nuclear safety accountability

EXPECTED DELIVERABLES:

Validation of Work Orders, Blockings, Permit to Tests, Fault Notices and other documents associated with the PTW office – daily

Validation of Operating Manuals and Nuclear Testing Manuals – as needed

Preparation of Operating Shift Round Sheets

Preparation of OIO Shift Instructions

Validation of Temporary Shift Instructions

Preparation of OIO Shift InstructionsFilling of Shift Logbook

Desired Skills:

Licensed RO/SRO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Nuclear Power Plant

Learn more/Apply for this position