Licensed RO/SRO (Nuclear) at MPH Global Services

Apr 9, 2021

Terms and conditions:
JobLocation : Finland
Type ofAssignment : Contract hire
Contract Duration : 6 months – 12 months
Work Schedule : 5 days per week (Monday to Friday),
Accommodation : Provided
Local Transportation : Provided (One car for 2 persons)
Health Care : Provided
Mob/Demob Tickets : Provided
Roles and Reponsibilities

  • Responsible to coordinate and control the activities of the Shift Operation Team (Reactor Operator, Turbine Operator, Auxiliary Operator and In-Field Operators) together with Client’s Shift Supervisor.
  • Issue guidelines and instructions relating to plant operation processes
  • To manage and control the activities (operation, periodic tests, maintenance
  • preparation, tagging, etc.) of the Shift Operation Team,
  • To support all commissioning activities (operation of systems, validation of operating
  • and periodic test procedures, etc.) in co-ordination with the Commissioning Engineers, PTW-Office and Maintenance Coordination Team,
  • Prepare systems for commissioning and maintenance in co-ordination with the PTW-
  • Office Team
  • Coordination and active participation in the Blocking-, Work Order-, Test Permit-,Fault
  • Notification and Temporary Modification Processes,
  • To fulfill the requirements of Plant Technical Specifications,
  • After fuel loading continue to carry overall responsibility in close coordination with the Shift Supervisor of our client TVO, who will bear the nuclear safety accountability
  • EXPECTED DELIVERABLES:
  • Validation of Work Orders, Blockings, Permit to Tests, Fault Notices and other documents associated with the PTW office – daily
  • Validation of Operating Manuals and Nuclear Testing Manuals – as needed
  • Preparation of Operating Shift Round Sheets
  • Preparation of OIO Shift Instructions
  • Validation of Temporary Shift Instructions
  • Preparation of OIO Shift InstructionsFilling of Shift Logbook

Desired Skills:

  • Licensed RO/SRO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Nuclear Power Plant

