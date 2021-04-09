Licensed RO/SRO (Nuclear) at MPH Global Services

Terms and conditions:
JobLocation : Finland
Type ofAssignment : Contract hire
Contract Duration : 6 months – 12 months
Work Schedule : 5 days per week (Monday to Friday),
Accommodation : Provided
Local Transportation : Provided (One car for 2 persons)
Health Care : Provided
Mob/Demob Tickets : Provided
Roles and Reponsibilities
- Responsible to coordinate and control the activities of the Shift Operation Team (Reactor Operator, Turbine Operator, Auxiliary Operator and In-Field Operators) together with Client’s Shift Supervisor.
- Issue guidelines and instructions relating to plant operation processes
- To manage and control the activities (operation, periodic tests, maintenance
- preparation, tagging, etc.) of the Shift Operation Team,
- To support all commissioning activities (operation of systems, validation of operating
- and periodic test procedures, etc.) in co-ordination with the Commissioning Engineers, PTW-Office and Maintenance Coordination Team,
- Prepare systems for commissioning and maintenance in co-ordination with the PTW-
- Office Team
- Coordination and active participation in the Blocking-, Work Order-, Test Permit-,Fault
- Notification and Temporary Modification Processes,
- To fulfill the requirements of Plant Technical Specifications,
- After fuel loading continue to carry overall responsibility in close coordination with the Shift Supervisor of our client TVO, who will bear the nuclear safety accountability
- EXPECTED DELIVERABLES:
- Validation of Work Orders, Blockings, Permit to Tests, Fault Notices and other documents associated with the PTW office – daily
- Validation of Operating Manuals and Nuclear Testing Manuals – as needed
- Preparation of Operating Shift Round Sheets
- Preparation of OIO Shift Instructions
- Validation of Temporary Shift Instructions
- Preparation of OIO Shift InstructionsFilling of Shift Logbook
Desired Skills:
- Licensed RO/SRO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Nuclear Power Plant