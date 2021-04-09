Medical Doctor at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Apr 9, 2021

Duties:

Must be able to perform health assessment to employee’s needs.

  • Must be able to run diagnostic tests
  • Prescribe medication
  • Perform routine physicals
  • Be able to device and monitoring appropriate treatment programmers.
  • Must be able to provide health & wellness advice to employees.
  • Must be able to establish rapport with the employees
  • Consultation must not exceed a maximum of 9 consultations per employee
  • A progress report must be submitted to E.A.P office after all session has been completed

Must be able to do presentations as sometimes he / she will be invited by EAP office to do awareness or information sessions for IHLM employeesAccreditation

Accreditation

  • As stated in the Medical profession and as recognized by the World health Organization in line with SA legislation.

  • Must be a Medical Doctor (Strictly)

  • Have completed his or her medical degree with 5 years’ experience in medical field
  • Must be registered with HPCSA with current registration license 2020/21
  • Must own a private practice
  • Must have a registered company for her services
  • Must use a standard charging rate approved by HPCSA per Consultation

Desired Skills:

  • Medical
  • employee wellness
  • health assessments

Desired Accreditations:

  • Health Professions Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

