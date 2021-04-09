Medical Doctor at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Duties:

Must be able to perform health assessment to employee’s needs.

Must be able to run diagnostic tests

Prescribe medication

Perform routine physicals

Be able to device and monitoring appropriate treatment programmers.

Must be able to provide health & wellness advice to employees.

Must be able to establish rapport with the employees

Consultation must not exceed a maximum of 9 consultations per employee

A progress report must be submitted to E.A.P office after all session has been completed

Must be able to do presentations as sometimes he / she will be invited by EAP office to do awareness or information sessions for IHLM employees

Accreditation

As stated in the Medical profession and as recognized by the World health Organization in line with SA legislation.

Must be a Medical Doctor (Strictly)

Have completed his or her medical degree with 5 years’ experience in medical field

Must be registered with HPCSA with current registration license 2020/21

Must own a private practice

Must have a registered company for her services

Must use a standard charging rate approved by HPCSA per Consultation

Desired Skills:

Medical

employee wellness

health assessments

Desired Accreditations:

Health Professions Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

