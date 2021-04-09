Medical Doctor at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Duties:
Must be able to perform health assessment to employee’s needs.
- Must be able to run diagnostic tests
- Prescribe medication
- Perform routine physicals
- Be able to device and monitoring appropriate treatment programmers.
- Must be able to provide health & wellness advice to employees.
- Must be able to establish rapport with the employees
- Consultation must not exceed a maximum of 9 consultations per employee
- A progress report must be submitted to E.A.P office after all session has been completed
Must be able to do presentations as sometimes he / she will be invited by EAP office to do awareness or information sessions for IHLM employeesAccreditation
Accreditation
-
As stated in the Medical profession and as recognized by the World health Organization in line with SA legislation.
-
Must be a Medical Doctor (Strictly)
- Have completed his or her medical degree with 5 years’ experience in medical field
- Must be registered with HPCSA with current registration license 2020/21
- Must own a private practice
- Must have a registered company for her services
- Must use a standard charging rate approved by HPCSA per Consultation
Desired Skills:
- Medical
- employee wellness
- health assessments
Desired Accreditations:
- Health Professions Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd