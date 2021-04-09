Medical Science Liaison (Oncology-CNS) at Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

MEDICAL SCIENCE LIAISON – ONCOLOGY/CNS
PREF EE
PURPOSE
- Provide scientific expertise, build knowledge and activity-based relationships with Key Opinion Leaders to advance medical practice and research for the benefit of the society, thus enhancing Company’s image in the scientific community.
- To actively contribute to the organization/business by taking responsibility for the scientific, technical and ethical soundness of all policies, statements and endeavors.
- To provide high quality and timely service in the areas of Interactions with Healthcare Professionals, Continuing Medical Education, Clinical Research, Sales Force Training, and business support in the areas of New Product Development, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Standards, and Business Technology.
- The role will act as a critical interface with identified scientific leaders and will build regional, national or international relationships to contribute to understanding of diseases, research and scientific trends, clinical practice guidelines, treatment patterns in areas relevant to our business.
INTERACTIONS / ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS
- Internal (Marketing – Sales – Regulatory – Clinical Research -PR-HR- Medical Information – legal- IIR Global Team “where applicable”, Medical Quality & Compliance)
- External (KOLs, Speakers, Decision Makers, Local Medical Societies, MOH)
- MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
- Provide medical and scientific information to healthcare professionals in response to their specific requests for Company to present, orally or otherwise, clinical data about marketed products and important scientific information on new products, or those in development.
- Liaise with healthcare professionals in order to effectively communicate and manage drug safety issues emanating from the region or of a national or international nature
- Develop and maintain medical and scientific partnerships with healthcare professionals
- Provide geographical focus and customer knowledge and insights, as members of Medical and Scientific Affairs team, to the development of the in-country clinical plan and to feed into above-country and global clinical plan (for marketed products, as well as for those in development)
- Support study and site feasibilities led by the clinical research team so as to ensure effective implementation of clinical plan, as well as to develop effective relationships with a strong network of local clinicians and researchers
- Support in the identification of and subsequent interaction with investigators for expanded access programs for drugs during pre-approval phase; to support Medical and/or Scienific Advisors in the design and implementation of named patient supply in accordance with Regulations and Company policy.
- Review & approve Company meeting content, promotional materials, grants based on merits and scientific content. He/she provides the needed FCPA reviews and supports the teams with necessary advices and trainings.
Desired Skills:
- excellent communication both written and verbal
- scientific
- technical
- relationship building
- training
- Oncology
- CNS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Doctorate
About The Employer:
Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Car Allowance
- Petrol
- Incentive Bonus