Motor Damage File Handler at WebHelp UK

Can you maintain strong attention to detail with the ability to work under pressure without losing sight of priorities? Are you able demonstrate an understanding for uncovering and understanding problems and then finding solutions?

Webhelp has an opportunity for you to join our dynamic multi-skilled team handling non-injury litigated and non-litigated claimant matters by assisting with legal advice in a professional manner, in line with the internal procedures across multiple platforms and acting as an ambassador for our client.

Join our fun-loving global community of more than 60,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

If this sounds like you apply today.

What you’ll be doing

– Managing claims using prescribed technical process and accurately documenting each activity and ensuring time is recorded accurately

– Ensuring clients are provided the correct legal advice and where appropriate, managing clients’ expectations, explaining decisions and the steps in the claims process clearly and succinctly, and ensuring clients are treated fairly at all times

– Drafting and issuing court proceedings as soon as reasonably possible

– Ensuring that client work is progressed efficiently and effectively to meet departmental targets and service level agreements

To identify and appropriately investigate all conflicts, complaints and potential acts of negligence and ensure they are reported immediately to a team leader or member of the compliance team.

– Using clear and concise communication to provide explanations and terms in a friendly, empathetic and reassuring manner

Demonstrate a highly professional manner and reflect the brand image and customer ethos of DLG Legal Services.

What you’ll need

– Matric

– Knowledge of Small Claims Court tracking

– Experience with a Case Management system

– Proven track record of achieving targets

– Understanding of working in a regulated environment

– Experience of claims handing within an insurance company or legal environment (Advantageous)

– Excellent communication, analytical, problem-solving, time management, organisational, PC literacy and typing skills

– Availability to work shifts

– Demonstrate a highly professional manner and reflect the brand image and customer ethos of the client

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers.

Please note that the appointment will be made in line with the company’s EE plan.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position