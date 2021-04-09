Office365 Application Specialist

Description:
Microsoft O365 support specialists resolve issues related O365. The Specialists must be able to identify and fix problems quickly. Their responsibilities would include:
- Identifying and resolving issues related to O365
- Working both independently and as a part a team
- Providing technical support to clarify O365 problems
- Managing and supporting end-users
- Providing enhanced customer support services
Requirements:
- The Microsoft Office Specialist should have Expert certification in multiple Office programs.
- The following skills and certifications should be required and proficient:
- Microsoft Word 2019 and O365
- Microsoft Excel 2019 and O365
- Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 and O365
- Microsoft Outlook 2019 and O365
- Microsoft Teams
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful