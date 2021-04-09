Office365 Application Specialist

Description:

Microsoft O365 support specialists resolve issues related O365. The Specialists must be able to identify and fix problems quickly. Their responsibilities would include:

Identifying and resolving issues related to O365

Working both independently and as a part a team

Providing technical support to clarify O365 problems

Managing and supporting end-users

Providing enhanced customer support services

Requirements:

The Microsoft Office Specialist should have Expert certification in multiple Office programs.

The following skills and certifications should be required and proficient: Microsoft Word 2019 and O365 Microsoft Excel 2019 and O365 Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 and O365 Microsoft Outlook 2019 and O365 Microsoft Teams



Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

