Office365 Application Specialist

Apr 9, 2021

Description:

Microsoft O365 support specialists resolve issues related O365. The Specialists must be able to identify and fix problems quickly. Their responsibilities would include:

  • Identifying and resolving issues related to O365
  • Working both independently and as a part a team
  • Providing technical support to clarify O365 problems
  • Managing and supporting end-users
  • Providing enhanced customer support services

Requirements:

  • The Microsoft Office Specialist should have Expert certification in multiple Office programs.
  • The following skills and certifications should be required and proficient:
    • Microsoft Word 2019 and O365
    • Microsoft Excel 2019 and O365
    • Microsoft PowerPoint 2019 and O365
    • Microsoft Outlook 2019 and O365
    • Microsoft Teams

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

