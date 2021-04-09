Principal Debt Officer

Our client, within the finance industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Principal: Debt Officer to join their team based in Durban. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the origination, execution and closing of prospective mid-market debt investments to achieve the organisation’s developmental targets and investment returns.

Key Duties

Support the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in crafting and executing the company’s business and action plan.

Lead the identification, selection, origination and execution of debt and quasi-debt transactions, including screening of prospective investments, assessing project risks, and advising on appropriate risk mitigation actions.

Develop creative and appropriate financial structures for complex transactions, assessing and structuring transactions to improve the potential for co-financing and catalysing of additional sources of capital.

Coordinate with experts/specialists in areas like environmental, social and governance, technical, legal, and risk functions as it relates to project structuring and closing of deals.

Lead and coordinate the preparation and presentation of investment reports to the various decision-making committees.

Lead industry and market research to guide the business origination and execution effort, aligned with the organisation’s investment criteria and mandate.

Maintain knowledge of the debt portfolio, including leading preparation of lessons learned from projects and disseminating information to investment teams.

Play a significant role in representing and promoting the organisation through developing key relationships in the private sector and the development communities by liaising with industry authorities, potential clients, potential partners, and stakeholders, while seeking to build new relationships to generate new investment opportunities.

Provide leadership, coaching, mentoring and support to junior team members.

Desired Skills:

B Com Honours Post Graduate Diploma/ CFA /MBA/ CA or similar equivalent qualification. –

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in lending environment development finance management consulting corporate finance or similar field. –

Strong credit skills due diligence financial modelling & structuring capabilities. –

Understanding of corporate finance principles. –

Strategic thinking. –

Familiarity with regulations in the industry. –

Demonstrable value-add through operational or strategic oversight in investee companies.

