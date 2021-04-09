Product Specialist – Ophthalmology

Apr 9, 2021

Location: Johannesburg Central / East Region, other

Position Overview:

A wholly owned South African company supplying high quality, affordable ophthalmology products have a new opportunity available for a Product Specialist.

One will be responsible for selling and marketing Ophthalmology range of products i.e., Intraocular lenses, surgical and new products to Ophthalmologists, practices, hospitals, and other facilities.

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc degree / BCom degree in related field
  • Previous Healthcare Industry Sales Experience 3 – 5 Years in particular Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Intraocular Lenses, other CRICE Certification (Essential)
  • Own vehicle and valid drivers licence

Desired Skills:

  • Marketing
  • Ophthalmic Surgical Devices
  • Intraocular Lenses
  • CRICE Certification
  • Product Specialist
  • ophthalmology
  • Medical Devices
  • Ophthalmology
  • Clinical laboratory

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary and commission structure

Learn more/Apply for this position