Product Specialist – Ophthalmology
Location: Johannesburg Central / East Region, other
Position Overview:
A wholly owned South African company supplying high quality, affordable ophthalmology products have a new opportunity available for a Product Specialist.
One will be responsible for selling and marketing Ophthalmology range of products i.e., Intraocular lenses, surgical and new products to Ophthalmologists, practices, hospitals, and other facilities.
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc degree / BCom degree in related field
- Previous Healthcare Industry Sales Experience 3 – 5 Years in particular Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Intraocular Lenses, other CRICE Certification (Essential)
- Own vehicle and valid drivers licence
Desired Skills:
- Marketing
- Ophthalmic Surgical Devices
- Intraocular Lenses
- CRICE Certification
- Product Specialist
- ophthalmology
- Medical Devices
- Ophthalmology
- Clinical laboratory
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary and commission structure