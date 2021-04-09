Product Specialist – Ophthalmology

Location: Johannesburg Central / East Region, other

Position Overview:

A wholly owned South African company supplying high quality, affordable ophthalmology products have a new opportunity available for a Product Specialist.

One will be responsible for selling and marketing Ophthalmology range of products i.e., Intraocular lenses, surgical and new products to Ophthalmologists, practices, hospitals, and other facilities.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc degree / BCom degree in related field

Previous Healthcare Industry Sales Experience 3 – 5 Years in particular Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Intraocular Lenses, other CRICE Certification (Essential)

Own vehicle and valid drivers licence

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

A wholly owned South African company supplying high quality, affordable ophthalmology products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary and commission structure

