Raw Materials Supervisor

DUR001258 Raw Material Supervisor (Pinetown)
Purpose of the Job:
Supervising the operations of the Raw Materials stores department and monitoring the performance of the Raw Materials stores team and ensuring correct stock is issued timeously according to requirements.
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Ensuring stock is packed according to specifications
- Ensuring FIFO system is maintained
- Responsible for staffing and HR/IR related matters
- Monitoring Cycle counts
- Ensuring Health and Safety standards are adhered to.
- Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain/ Logistics Management or relevant Qualification
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- A background in footwear/textile/leather would be advantageous
- JDE experience is required
- Knowledge of ISO 9001 QMS system
Behavioural Competencies:
- Time Management
- Ability to manage change
- Team player and leader
- Ability to meet targets
- Strong negotiating skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Decision making skills
- Excellent oral and communication skills
Remuneration:
Market-related
