Raw Materials Supervisor

DUR001258 Raw Material Supervisor (Pinetown)

Purpose of the Job:

Supervising the operations of the Raw Materials stores department and monitoring the performance of the Raw Materials stores team and ensuring correct stock is issued timeously according to requirements.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Ensuring stock is packed according to specifications

Ensuring FIFO system is maintained

Responsible for staffing and HR/IR related matters

Monitoring Cycle counts

Ensuring Health and Safety standards are adhered to.

Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain/ Logistics Management or relevant Qualification

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role

A background in footwear/textile/leather would be advantageous

JDE experience is required

Knowledge of ISO 9001 QMS system

Behavioural Competencies:

Time Management

Ability to manage change

Team player and leader

Ability to meet targets

Strong negotiating skills

Excellent organizational skills

Decision making skills

Excellent oral and communication skills

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

