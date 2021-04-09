Sales Agent

We are a corporate company aiming to grow and develop the financial industry. We understand that the job market is saturated- unemployment is out of control and growth opportunities are few and far between. So, we have decided to provide a unique sales opportunity to talented individuals.

If you have a flair for sales, a passion for teaching and training, and you want to develop your leadership skills, then this is the opportunity for you. Our company has offices nationwide, and this position will be based in our Morningside, Durban branch. Our office boasts a corporate yet exciting vibe, with a welcoming and positive energy from when you walk through the doors.

To fit in our company, you must be willing to embrace our dynamic working environment, working with people will be a big part of your day so interpersonal skills are essential.

Qualities that are essential:

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work in a team environment

Drive and tenacity to work hard

Honesty and integrity

A matric or equivalent

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] if you would like to apply. Our recruitment team will call you back if you have been shortlisted for the position

Desired Skills:

Sales

Call Centre

