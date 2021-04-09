Sales Associate

Are you a high-flying graduate looking to kick-start your career in sales, marketing and development?

Are you wanting to make 2021 YOUR YEAR?

We are a professional, driven and passionate company, looking for like-minded graduates to join them to thrive in the constant growth of the company.

The Opportunity

This role is a highly client interactive role where you will be proactively driving new business. You will be part of a well-structured, fast-track career development plan that enables you to build a career within our organisation.

We are looking for someone who is highly motivated and ambitious to take advantage of the high-flying environment in which they operate. Characteristics such as confidence, competitiveness, ambition, personal drive, and persuasive ability is vital in order to generate new business, attend- meetings and enable you to negotiate to close high value deals.

All training will be provided to the successful candidate

Do you have what it takes?

Strong administrative and organisational skills

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills

Self-motivated with an entrepreneurial ‘can do’ attitude

Educated to a degree or a matric level

A work hard, play hard attitude

A team player who is driven to meet targets

If you reach the criteria in which we require, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Marketing

Graduate

Leadership

Telemarketing

Cold Calling

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position