Sales Entrepreneur at Exhilarate

The Company: A fast-paced, rapidly expanding sales company. We are currently looking to recruit a sales entrepreneur to work in an office- based environment. We offer great prospects for progression and provide the best possible platform for you to be successful.
Duties:
To make sales calls and get referrals
Show good customer service
Work as part of a sales team
Hit daily goals
The Applicant:
Hard working
Self-motivated
Enthusiastic
Previous experience in a sales environment is advantageous but not essential, as full training and support is provided
Hungry for success, want to earn big!
Has a matric or equivalent and is a South African citizen
Benefits:
Opportunity to work in a fun, enjoyable and upbeat working environment
Competitive earnings
Full support and training
Excellent progression opportunities
Uncapped commission
Weekly and daily cash incentives to keep you motivated
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Customer Service
- Telesales
- Telephone Skills