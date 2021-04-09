Sales Entrepreneur at Exhilarate

The Company: A fast-paced, rapidly expanding sales company. We are currently looking to recruit a sales entrepreneur to work in an office- based environment. We offer great prospects for progression and provide the best possible platform for you to be successful.

Duties:

To make sales calls and get referrals

Show good customer service

Work as part of a sales team

Hit daily goals

The Applicant:

Hard working

Self-motivated

Enthusiastic

Previous experience in a sales environment is advantageous but not essential, as full training and support is provided

Hungry for success, want to earn big!

Has a matric or equivalent and is a South African citizen

Benefits:

Opportunity to work in a fun, enjoyable and upbeat working environment

Competitive earnings

Full support and training

Excellent progression opportunities

Uncapped commission

Weekly and daily cash incentives to keep you motivated

Desired Skills:

Sales

Customer Service

Telesales

Telephone Skills

