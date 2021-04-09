Sales Representative

Apr 9, 2021

VACANCY- Permanent EmploymentPosition: Sales Representative (Technical)Industry: Waste Management

Location: East London, Eastern Cape

Remuneration: Market Related +- R300 000 pa (Basic + Car allowance, Fuel, M/Aid, Pension, Commission)

Role Purpose

To ensure the successful achievement of monthly and annual targets by selling service to customers and growing the market share on continues basis.

Requirements

  • Minimum – Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary education in sales/ marketing – Added advantage
  • Minimum 3 years direct sales working experience
  • Valid Drivers licence
  • Clear criminal record
  • Fluent in English

    Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years direct sales working experience
  • Must have direct sales experience
  • Technical / Waste industry experience

    Should you have the experience and knowledge on the above, please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

    Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

About The Employer:

Adcorp – TalentCRU Recruitment

Learn more/Apply for this position