VACANCY- Permanent EmploymentPosition: Sales Representative (Technical)Industry: Waste Management
Location: East London, Eastern Cape
Remuneration: Market Related +- R300 000 pa (Basic + Car allowance, Fuel, M/Aid, Pension, Commission)
Role Purpose
To ensure the successful achievement of monthly and annual targets by selling service to customers and growing the market share on continues basis.
Requirements
- Minimum – Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary education in sales/ marketing – Added advantage
- Minimum 3 years direct sales working experience
- Valid Drivers licence
- Clear criminal record
- Fluent in English
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years direct sales working experience
- Must have direct sales experience
- Technical / Waste industry experience
Should you have the experience and knowledge on the above, please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
About The Employer:
Adcorp – TalentCRU Recruitment