Our client is looking for a senior iOS developer with more than three years’ experience, to be involved in every aspect of building and maintaining native iOS apps for a broad and diverse range of clients.
The company is proudly headquartered in Umhlanga (KwaZulu-Natal), South Africa. Due to the way of working, this position is best suited to those who live in or are able to move to the Durban area.
As a successful candidate you would
- Be directly involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.
- Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.
- Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of iOS apps.
- Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
- Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.
We expect from you as a successful candidate that
- You have excellent technical knowledge of Objective-C or Swift on Xcode.
- You have more than three years’ experience working as a mid-level or senior developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped iOS app developed natively.
- You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.
You would even be more successful as a candidate if
- You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.
- You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.
- You have experience in UI design.
As a person you should be able to recognise yourself in the following
A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.
- A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.
- Career-focused with the motivation to forge one’s own path to success within a high-performing team.
- The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.
The natively-developed mobile apps include messaging features such as push notifications, rich media support, group chat and more. The messaging management component is a web-based application that collects and delivers messaging across multiple messaging streams. The apps also deliver live and on-demand audio and video over all connection types, underpinned by Microsoft Azure’s hosting services.
Desired Skills:
- azure
- native apps
- iOS apps
- Objective-C
- Swift
- Xcode
- UI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MEDICAL AID