Senior ios developer

Our client is looking for a senior iOS developer with more than three years’ experience, to be involved in every aspect of building and maintaining native iOS apps for a broad and diverse range of clients.

The company is proudly headquartered in Umhlanga (KwaZulu-Natal), South Africa. Due to the way of working, this position is best suited to those who live in or are able to move to the Durban area.

As a successful candidate you would

Be directly involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.

Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of iOS apps.

Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

We expect from you as a successful candidate that

You have excellent technical knowledge of Objective-C or Swift on Xcode.

You have more than three years’ experience working as a mid-level or senior developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped iOS app developed natively.

You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if

You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.

You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.

You have experience in UI design.

As a person you should be able to recognise yourself in the following

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Career-focused with the motivation to forge one’s own path to success within a high-performing team.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.

The natively-developed mobile apps include messaging features such as push notifications, rich media support, group chat and more. The messaging management component is a web-based application that collects and delivers messaging across multiple messaging streams. The apps also deliver live and on-demand audio and video over all connection types, underpinned by Microsoft Azure’s hosting services.

Desired Skills:

azure

native apps

iOS apps

Objective-C

Swift

Xcode

UI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

MEDICAL AID

Learn more/Apply for this position