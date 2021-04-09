Senior Java Developer

Our client is known for their specialist knowledge within the mobile technology space. They aim to attract, develop and retain the very best talented dynamic individuals who will make a difference to the organisation and live the company’s values.

They are actively looking for a Java Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

You will be responsible for creating and maintaining restful web services covering payments, loyalty, coupons and vouchers as well as other client requirements.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma OR 5+ years’ equivalent experience. You need to have a Java Certification and completed at least 2 major Java projects including the development of restful web service.

Technology requirements include:

Java EE (2-3 years);

JavaScript;

NodeJS;

React;

mySQL (v5.7+);

Webservice architecture (REST);

Linux;

Wildfly or Glassfish;

Maven or Gradle; and,

Distributed Version Control – Mercurial or Git.

It would be advantageous to have experience in:

Software security;

Test Driven Development;

Continuous integration, unit tests and functional performance monitoring;

Jenkins;

Sonar;

Spring Framework 4 or higher;

AWS;

NoSQL (MongoDB); and,

Strong understanding of payments/loyalty/coupons/voucher processing.

Salary is negotiable based on experience and current remuneration.

If you have a strong eye for clean modular code then you will fit right in! This is a great opportunity to get serious about growing your career. If you think you could be a great fit, then we’d love to chat.

About The Employer:



