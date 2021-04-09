Senior Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Min years experience: 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert/ Chief Expert

Technical and Functional skills:

Experience with the following technologies:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline(Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA,Confluence, Bitbucket)

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

AWS Secrets Manager

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

AWS CloudWatch

AWS ECR

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Spring

AWS

Cloud

AWS GLUE

KAFKA

Hibernate

Docker

TDD

Maven

RESTful WebServices

Gradle

Spring Security

Drools

Jira

Agile

JAX-RS

Mockito

Akka

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position