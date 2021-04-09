An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational
Min years experience: 8+ years
Level of Experience: Expert/ Chief Expert
Technical and Functional skills:
Experience with the following technologies:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- Developing on AWS
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
-
Jenkins Pipeline(Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
-
Atlassian tools (JIRA,Confluence, Bitbucket)
-
AWS ECS
- AWS EKS
- AWS Secrets Manager
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
- AWS CloudWatch
- AWS ECR
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Springboot
- Spring
- AWS
- Cloud
- AWS GLUE
- KAFKA
- Hibernate
- Docker
- TDD
- Maven
- RESTful WebServices
- Gradle
- Spring Security
- Drools
- Jira
- Agile
- JAX-RS
- Mockito
- Akka
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years