Senior Java Developer

Apr 9, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Min years experience: 8+ years

Level of Experience: Expert/ Chief Expert

Technical and Functional skills:

Experience with the following technologies:

  • Spring Boot (mandatory)
  • Spring Framework
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Docker
  • Hibernate
  • Developing on AWS
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

  • Jenkins Pipeline(Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

  • Atlassian tools (JIRA,Confluence, Bitbucket)

  • AWS ECS

  • AWS EKS
  • AWS Secrets Manager
  • Unit and integration testing using JUnit
  • AWS CloudWatch
  • AWS ECR

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Springboot
  • Spring
  • AWS
  • Cloud
  • AWS GLUE
  • KAFKA
  • Hibernate
  • Docker
  • TDD
  • Maven
  • RESTful WebServices
  • Gradle
  • Spring Security
  • Drools
  • Jira
  • Agile
  • JAX-RS
  • Mockito
  • Akka

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

