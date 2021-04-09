Senior SQL DBA

We at iOCO Digital, are looking to expand our SQL DBA team, with people who share our passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

Our DBA’s are responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning and development of the database environment, as well as troubleshooting issues in behalf of our applications team.

We require at least 7 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment. We need somebody who has worked with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Additional Requirements:

High levels of responsibility and ownership

Ability to execute and deliver

Strong customer focus

Integrity and teamwork

Takes initiative

