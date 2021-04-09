Technical Product Owner (Figma) – Bryanston – R1.1m to R1.3m PA at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A global asset manager, making waves here in SA is looking for a Technical Product Owner with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional technical background.

Essential to your success in this role will be your background in IT, Business Analysis, and knowledge of investments.

You will be involved in the building of next generation investment management products and will gain exposure to new innovative ways of investing that are quite frankly set to take over the market.

REACH OUT TODAY IF YOU HAVE THE FOLLOWING:

Minimum of 8 years in Business Analysis, Product Ownership, Agile Scrum Master (Technical aptitude is the overriding requirement)

API Integration

Drawing up product specifications then working with UX an UI designer to produce the specifications

Agile development approach

Knowledge of investments is beneficial: from instruments (equities, bonds, property, and cash), through asset allocation and the risk return efficient frontier to funds

Knowledge of the advice process – financial personality / risk appetite assessment, cashflow modelling, suitability, tax, retirement, and estate planning etc

Problem solving and ability to evaluate trade offs

Qualifications:

IT / Engineering Degree

Financial qualification such as CA(SA), CFA and CPA

Reference Number for this position is SZ52454 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company of R1.1m to R1.3m negotiable on experience and ability.

