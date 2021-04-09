Tier Technical Support at Miro Distribution

Apr 9, 2021

  • Assist all clients with technical questions and resolve any difficulties that clients might have with their equipment
  • Logging tickets for all support calls
  • Respond to tickets assigned to them within 2 hours
  • Resolve tickets within a reasonable time span
  • Provide on-site support when needed
  • Assist with Pre-sales planning
  • Provide technical advice for sales projects
  • Confirm compatibility requirements
  • Conduct in-house product testing compatibility based on queries raised by Sales or PM department
  • Minimum 1-2 years field experience
  • Experience in the IT/ICT Industry
  • IP Networking knowledge
  • Experience in Wireless, VoIP and IP Video
  • Troubleshooting- Product Testing
  • Grade 12/Matric Certificate
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Degree or Diploma)
  • N+ Certification
  • Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Demonstrate strong work ethics
  • Show ability to communicate effectively
  • Possess strong interpersonal skills
  • Possess Problem Solving skills
  • Must be a team player
  • Deadline driven

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Assistance
  • Customer Service
  • Support
  • N+
  • Networking
  • IP
  • Presales Planning

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified trainings, as well as finance solutions to our customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position