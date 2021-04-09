Tier Technical Support at Miro Distribution

Assist all clients with technical questions and resolve any difficulties that clients might have with their equipment

Logging tickets for all support calls

Respond to tickets assigned to them within 2 hours

Resolve tickets within a reasonable time span

Provide on-site support when needed

Assist with Pre-sales planning

Provide technical advice for sales projects

Confirm compatibility requirements

Conduct in-house product testing compatibility based on queries raised by Sales or PM department

Minimum 1-2 years field experience

Experience in the IT/ICT Industry

IP Networking knowledge

Experience in Wireless, VoIP and IP Video

Troubleshooting- Product Testing

Grade 12/Matric Certificate

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Degree or Diploma)

N+ Certification

Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Demonstrate strong work ethics

Show ability to communicate effectively

Possess strong interpersonal skills

Possess Problem Solving skills

Must be a team player

Deadline driven

Desired Skills:

Technical Assistance

Customer Service

Support

N+

Networking

IP

Presales Planning

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified trainings, as well as finance solutions to our customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position