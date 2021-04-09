Tier Technical Support at Miro Distribution

- Assist all clients with technical questions and resolve any difficulties that clients might have with their equipment
- Logging tickets for all support calls
- Respond to tickets assigned to them within 2 hours
- Resolve tickets within a reasonable time span
- Provide on-site support when needed
- Assist with Pre-sales planning
- Provide technical advice for sales projects
- Confirm compatibility requirements
- Conduct in-house product testing compatibility based on queries raised by Sales or PM department
- Minimum 1-2 years field experience
- Experience in the IT/ICT Industry
- IP Networking knowledge
- Experience in Wireless, VoIP and IP Video
- Troubleshooting- Product Testing
- Grade 12/Matric Certificate
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Degree or Diploma)
- N+ Certification
- Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Demonstrate strong work ethics
- Show ability to communicate effectively
- Possess strong interpersonal skills
- Possess Problem Solving skills
- Must be a team player
- Deadline driven
Desired Skills:
- Technical Assistance
- Customer Service
- Support
- N+
- Networking
- IP
- Presales Planning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified trainings, as well as finance solutions to our customers.