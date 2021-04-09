Windows Server Manager

The focus of this position will be the management of a team of Windows Server Engineers, and the Windows Server environment ensuring optimal server performance and system availability. You would assume responsibility and accountability for the strategy, planning, operational support and delivery of Windows Server technologies.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for management of Microsoft server system environment

Direct & develop the team towards deep engineering on well architected frameworks focusing on stability, security, performance & automation of operations and management of the environment

Direct & develop strategy toward architecture and design of server environment within private and public cloud environments

Ensure all Windows Server environments are being properly monitored, secured, patched, and backed up

Evaluate and recommend tools for best management of Server environment

Project Management for design, installation, configuration, and maintenance of Systems

Work closely with Applications Team & business units for capacity planning of compute and storage environments

Manage the Disaster Recovery leveraging multiple Data Centres and Cloud

Experience required:

Matric/Grade 12

Relevant Microsoft Server certifications

Cloud experience, certifications and knowledge (Advantageous)

Security experience, certifications and knowledge on Windows server platforms (Advantageous)

ITIL (Advantageous)

Relevant tertiary qualification will be advantages

7 years Windows server operating systems experience

4 – 6 years team management experience

Storage and Network experience in context of operating systems

RACI and RCA experience for P1/P2 incidents

Disaster Recovery Experience

Project Management skills to oversee the implementation of projects

Strong problem solving and troubleshooting system level problems including server failure, OS and network connectivity into Server environment

Broad understanding of infrastructure platforms (Compute, Storage, Virtualization, Cloud, Networking, IaaS etc.)

