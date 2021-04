HVAC Project Engineer

HVAC Project Engineer – Cape Town

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE

BSc/B Eng (Mechanical)

Registered with ECSA as a Candidate Engineer is optional.

0-5 year’s experience in HVAC services consulting engineering

DUTIES

Plan, design, tender and project management of mechanical building services for offices, retails, hospital, hotels, gyms and data centres.

Full job description available on request.

CTC Market Related

Desired Skills:

HVAC

Project Engineer

Mechanical Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position