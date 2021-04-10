Junior Sales consultants required for a company based in Lonehill (JHB North)
Requirements:
Own Vehicle
Must have 1 – 2 years sales experience
Cold calling / New business development experience
Should be well spoken and well presented
Must be driven and self motivated
Should be driven by commission
Must have a passion for technology
Will be required to develop new business and cold call on SME’s and Corporates and sell business solutions
Cost to company R10, 000 – R12, 000 plus commission
Desired Skills:
- Cold Calling
- sales
- business development